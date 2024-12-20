Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano 'ready to go' for No Good Deed season 2

Netflix's new dark comedy series No Good Deed from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman has been a last-minute end of the year hit. The series debuted on Dec. 12 and has been a fixture on the streamer's top 10 most popular shows ranking ever since. Obviously, viewers are loving the darkly hilarious tragicomedy-mystery and they want more from the twisty series.

No Good Deed stars Emmy Award-winning sitcom veterans Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as Lydia and Paul Morgan, a married couple attempting to unload their beloved Los Angeles family home in the aftermath of a closely shielded tragedy. The excellent series cleverly walks a tightrope between comedy, drama, and mystery, nailing every single one thanks to its writing and cast.

Even though the season finale wraps up the Morgan family's storyline and doesn't offer any leading cliffhangers for Lydia and Paul for a prospective followup season, that doesn't mean Feldman couldn't dream up some more chaos for the family to get up to in season 2 (which Netflix hasn't announced as of this writing). However, Kudrow and Romano are "ready to go" if Netflix and Feldman say the word.

Here's what Romano shared with The Hollywood Reporter about a potential season 2:

"We haven’t spoken about that aspect of it. We’ve discussed whether or not there’s a possibility of at least the network wanting it. Will the network green light it and want it? There were a couple wrinkles left at the end with the other couples. But when the time comes, if she has something for us, I’m ready to go."

Kudrow agreed with Romano and added, "Yeah, me too." While Romano noted that there haven't been specific conversations about what the story would entail in a second season, he did mention that there have seemingly been discussions with Netflix about bringing the show back for another round. That's at least a positive update for fans wondering whether there will be more.

The duo did nothing but wax poetic about Feldman and her writing, both having watched and being fans of Dead to Me prior to starring in No Good Deed. In addition to working with Feldman, the prospect of working with Romano and Linda Cardellini was enough for Kudrow to sign onto the show. Soon enough, an amazing ensemble built out around the trio of TV vets.

Ironically, as they shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Kudrow and Romano hadn't met before beginning work on the Netflix series. It's not just ironic because they each starred on two of the most iconic and highest-rated sitcoms of the '90s-'00s (Friends and Everybody Loves Raymond, obviously), but because both of the shows filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. How did they never bump into each other at work, the Emmys, or other Hollywood parties over the years?!

Well, thankfully, Kudrow and Romano found each other in the end as one of the most talented comedy duos on television. Their specific set of comedy talents with razor sharp dramatic undertones are so perfectly matched in No Good Deed as Lydia and Paul that we almost need Netflix to pick up the show for a second season just to see them act together again.

However, as Romano mentioned, the only real loose ends left behind in the season 1 finale revolved around the other central couples, most specifically Dennis (O-T Fagbenle) and Carla (Teyonah Parris). After accepting money from Carla's father and not telling her, Dennis finds his father-in-law breathing down his neck. The Morgans don't fit into that story, but maybe they could still be involved somehow?

Watch No Good Deed only on Netflix.