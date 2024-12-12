No Good Deed season 2 doesn't look likely after definitive ending
By Reed Gaudens
Right in the nick of time before the curtains closed on 2024, Netflix sneaked in one final new comedy series, and it's a good one. From Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman, the dark comedy No Good Deed starring Emmy Award winners Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano debuted on Dec. 12.
Kudrow and Romano take on the roles of married couple Lydia and Paul Morgan, who are attempting to finally part ways with their family home three years after a tragedy altered the course of their lives. While selling their beloved but tainted home, they encounter three couples interested in placing bids, as well as an unfriendly reappearance from Paul's brother Mikey (Denis Leary).
The star-studded dark comedy — which also stars Linda Cardellini, Owen Wilson, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, O-T Fagbenle, and Teyonah Parris — packs quite the punch as it untangles the secrets that befell the Morgan home. But the series doesn't leave room for season 2... and it doesn't need one.
WARNING: Major spoilers ahead from the No Good Deed finale!
No Good Deed doesn't need a second season
As of the show's release on Dec. 12, Netflix hasn't indicated whether there are any plans in place to continue No Good Deed beyond season 1. The streamer has not explicitly designated the series as a "limited series," which would usually suggest additional seasons could be on the way. But the conclusion of these eight episodes made the show feel a lot like a limited series.
By the end of the season, No Good Deed resolves each of its stories after answering the biggest question the show asks: What really happened in the Morgan house and who killed Jacob? After revealing those answers and wrapping up the Morgans' story in a tidy bow, there's no cliffhanger that suggests Lydia and Paul's real estate nightmares will continue in a potential season 2.
If you haven't finished the season and wish to remain unspoiled, look away now!
The finale reveals that Emily didn't shoot and kill her brother as Lydia and Paul had believed for three years. They thought their daughter had fired the shot that killed their son, and they covered up the crime to protect Emily from any knowledge of what happened. However, as they learn thanks to discovering a second bullet and Leslie's (Abbi Jacobson) meddling, Margo actually killed Jacob.
Margo (Linda Cardellini), the con woman wife of troubled soap star JD Campbell (Owen Wilson), had been having an affair with Lydia and Paul's teenage (yes, teenage!) son. Meanwhile, Jacob also had a case of sticky fingers and was stealing expensive items. That's what drove Margo to shoot and kill Jacob, as well as him threatening to tell the truth about their affair.
Once Emily learns that she didn't cause her brother's death and the Morgans finally heal from the trauma of the past three years (that includes selling the house), they repair their relationships as a family. There are no cliffhangers really left in play for their story. Lydia and Paul are still married. Emily's talking to them again. The house was sold. The end?
The only loose thread left hanging in the season finale revolves around Dennis (O-T Fagbenle) accepting the five million dollars from Carla's (Teyonah Parris) father and passing it off as his book advance. They're using the money to build their dream home on the lot of Margo and JD's burned-down house, but Carla's father sends Dennis a text demanding acknowledgment.
If No Good Deed returns for season 2, Liz Feldman could likely cook up a new story for each set of characters, but the most obvious entry into season 2 would be with Dennis and Carla. The series could take on an anthology format, centering on a new couple's real estate headache and the people intwined in their mess. But overall, there's no need to reopen this sale. It's sold!