Love is Blind season 9 spoilers: Which couples tied the knot?

Love is Blind season 9 cast ten hopeful singles on a quest to find love in an unconventional way. The couples got engaged sight unseen, but the true test of this show always comes after the honeymoon period. Personalities started to clash while the couples tried to enjoy a romantic get-away, making viewers question if much of the cast were not being their true selves in the pods.

In the episodes leading up to the weddings, we found out that two couples dropped out of the weddings completely: Nick and Annie, and Joe and Madison. Nick and Annie’s break-up came as a slight shock, because we at least thought they would make it to the altar. However, Annie proved to be a little too reactive and insecure for Nick. Unfortunately, Nick couldn’t give the relationship the time that Annie wanted to turn things around.

Joe and Madison’s break-up did not come as a surprise, because Joe shared very early on in the show that he was not attracted to Madison. It’s nice that he still tried to connect with her, though he did quite a bit of self-sabotaging during their short time together. Although Joe became a villain in the show, some fans do appreciate that he ended things instead of dragging the relationship out longer than necessary.

Aline and Anton: Not Married

This was a couple that could have gone either way. They seemed to connect emotionally and have a physical attraction to each other, but they struggled when it came to lifestyle choices. They both worked nights, making it easier to spend time together when they weren’t working, but Aline was concerned about Anton’s drinking and partying habits. She mentioned that he wasn’t forthcoming about his hobbies in the pods.

On the other hand, Anton had some reservations about Aline’s cleanliness, spending habits, and the fact that she didn’t cook much. When it came time to say vows, Anton was still all-in, but Aline, in the last moment, decided that she couldn’t marry him. Viewers also get the sense that the couple will not continue to date outside of the experience.

Kalybriah and Edmond: Not Married

I predicted that Kalybriah would say no to marrying Edmond, and that’s exactly how it went down at the altar. Edmond struggled with not having his mom present at the wedding, but his fifth grade teacher, with whom he is still really close, attended and walked him down the aisle. She was as heartbroken as he when things didn’t turn out in his favor. Edmond struggled a lot emotionally during the experience, which probably signaled some red flags to Kalybriah.

Edmond shared with his former teacher how he felt that he wouldn’t find anyone better than Kalybriah, but his teacher shared wise words that marrying the wrong person would only end up in more pain. She encouraged him that he’s worthy of finding love, which is a concept he seems to really struggle with. We’re hoping to see a healed Edmond at the reunion, because he has the potential to be a great partner.

'Sparkle Megan' and Jordan: The break up we didn’t see coming

This was the one couple of the season that fans were really rooting for saying “I do” at the altar. The couple hinted at trouble in paradise in the episodes before the weddings, because Megan began to comment on the difference in lifestyles, work, and just overall pace in life. Still, we thought this couple would figure things out.

At the very end of the wedding episodes, the cameras film a breakup between Megan and Jordan. A frustrated and hurt Jordan shares that Megan knew her lifestyle was going to have to change before they even got engaged (which is true). Megan responds by saying she wasn’t really aware of how unhappy that would make her feel in the long-run.

It seems that Megan went against her own intuition just before the weddings. In the pods, she said she wanted someone that she wouldn’t normally go for, because those relationships hadn’t worked out for her in the past. The irony is that she got exactly what she wanted, but she was the one who couldn’t handle the drastic change in her lifestyle. Settling down with a single parent comes with some sacrifices to travel and free time, which Megan couldn’t come to terms with.

What's next for Love is Blind season 9

Fans ultimately want cast members to make the decision that they feel is best for them, but we hate to have a season end with no marriages at all--I think we all have a little hope that love is blind. It wasn’t in the cards for Denver, but maybe the next season? It will also be interesting to see which singles get cast for the next season of reality competition, Perfect Match.

Get a fuller picture (and probably more drama) of what happened with the formerly engaged couples on the Love is Blind season 9 reunion, which airs Wednesday, October 29.