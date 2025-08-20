Perfect Match fans are in shock after the season 3 finale

On Perfect Match, single bachelors and bachelorettes must find a compatible partner by the end of each night to match with, while also facing the temptation of bringing new single players into the game. Couples go through a series of physical and emotional challenges led by host Nick Lachey. If they win a challenge, they get to control the outcome of the show by setting up dates between new single players and a player who has already found a match.

This show brings so much reality drama because some of the contestants get territorial, some don’t take the game seriously enough and end up matchless, and then others end up getting very attached to their partner (and maybe even falling in love?). By the end of the season, the couples who have maintained a match by the end of the show are able to vote on the couple they believe is most deserving of the title, The Perfect Match.

Perfect Match Season 3. (L to R) Rachel Recchia, Carrington Rodriguez, Justine Joy, Amber "AD" Smith, Jalen Brown, Alex Zamora, Scott van-der-Sluis, Cody Wright, J.R. Warren, Sandy Gallagher, Olivia Rae, Louis Russell, Hannah Burns, Juliette Porter, Ollie Sutherland, Ray Gantt, Daniel Perfetto, Clayton Echard, Madison Errichiello, Lucy Syed, and Freddie Powell in Perfect Match Season 3. | Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX © 2025

Who ends up together on Perfect Match season 3?

1. Sandy and Louis

We’re not too surprised that this couple made it to the end, because they chose each other every night. Even after going on dates with other singles, this pair continued to come back together. We can’t deny there was a level of chemistry and bonding between the couple after the show. We love Sandy, but based on his sneaky behavior on the show, Louis doesn’t seem ready to throw in the bachelor towel just yet.

2. Madison and Freddie

This couple was clearly head over heels for each other. They were both unlucky in their separate seasons of Love is Blind, but it seems like they found a strong connection with each other on Perfect Match. Lucky for them, they didn’t have to talk through a wall first. The question is, will their relationship stand the test of distance? Freddie lives in Manchester and Madison in the States. At least they had a conversation about who might be willing to move while they were on the show, which means they could have some potential in making the relationship last-- or was this just good television?

3. Lucy and Daniel

This is the couple that won it all: the title of “perfect match”, and an all expenses paid vacation. This win came as a complete shock to me! Lucy and Daniel seemed to stick together and developed some affection for each other, but the connection changed when Daniel got into some naughty behavior in episode 7. What makes their win frustrating, especially for someone who was rooting for AD and Ollie to win, is that the ending credits reveal that the match called it quits just a few weeks after filming.

4. Rachel and Ray

While this couple seemed to check all the boxes, they were also very platonic for viewers. It could be the fact that the couple matched so late in the season that makes it difficult to believe in their connection. Or maybe my romance radar is right, and there just isn’t any real chemistry! I didn’t expect this couple to get the most votes, so I agree with them not winning. However, as individuals, Rachel and Ray seem like genuine people who deserve to find their perfect matches. They didn’t really take part in entertaining multiple connections, and they were both upfront about their feelings with other people. Overall, this makes them seem trustworthy as singles who are ready for marriage—just not to each other.

5. AD and Ollie

I am so disappointed that the results were not in this couple’s favor. This couple clicked from the very beginning. Their chemistry showed it; they were faithful to each other in the experiment, and they displayed the ability to have healthy conflict. Even though this couple didn’t take the win for the show, they’re winning in real life. The couple is not only engaged to be married, but they are also expecting their first child! Ollie said on the show that he wanted to marry AD, and he took that statement seriously! These two were also unlucky in their seasons of Love is Blind, but it must have all been for them to meet again on Perfect Match season 3. At least there is one success story for the show!

We likely won’t see Perfect Match again until next year, but season 9 of Love is Blind comes this October on Netflix. Stay tuned to Show Snob for more reality dating show hot takes.

