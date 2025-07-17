Love on the Spectrum season 4 is coming to Netflix in 2026

Netflix is home to many reality dating shows, but none quite touch the heart like Love on the Spectrum. Fortunately, we haven't seen the last of this heartfelt series. Netflix officially renewed it for a fourth season in May 2025. Now, we've just been given an idea of when the show will return.

On July 17, Netflix unveiled its list of new and returning reality shows slated for release soon. One of the series on the list was Love on the Spectrum. While some of the shows were given official release dates, Love on the Spectrum season 4 was only given a release year.

The reality dating series has been confirmed for a return in 2026. Although we don't know when the new season will premiere in 2026, our hope is that Netflix will release it earlier in the year. Seasons 1 and 2 were released in May and January of their respective years, and season 3 was released in April 2025.

Obviously, we would rather see the new installment sooner rather than later. That said, a January 2026 release is what we're hoping for. But it all depends on production schedules, post-production timelines, and Netflix’s broader programming strategy. However, we can't see the streaming giant releasing the fourth season any later than mid-2026.

For a show that doesn't require special effects or complex sets, it shouldn't take too long to produce, making a release in early to mid-2026 feasible. Once Netflix announces the official release date, we'll be sure to share these juicy details so you won’t miss a moment of Love on the Spectrum season 4!

The Netflix Reality Universe is heating up!



Perfect Match S3 🏝️ August 1

Love Is Blind: UK 🇬🇧 August 13

Love Is Blind S9: Denver 🏔️ October 1

Selling Sunset S9 💅 October 29

Selling the OC S4 🌊 November 12

Owning Manhattan S2 🗽 December 5 pic.twitter.com/zGUaEVepft — Netflix (@netflix) July 17, 2025

Love on the Spectrum revolves around the journeys of people on the autism spectrum as they explore dating, relationships, and the search for love. The cast members who have been in every season so far are Dani Bowman, James Jones, Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman, and Adan Correa. It's unknown if any of these familiar faces will return for the upcoming fourth season, but fans can most likely expect to see new and returning participants.

Temptation Island season 2 and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 4 are also set to land on Netflix sometime next year. In 2025, reality dating shows such as Perfect Match season 3, Love Is Blind: UK season 2 and Love is Blind season 9 are all slated to be released. If you're into real estate shows, you'll be happy to know that Selling Sunset season 9 is coming in October 2025 and Selling the OC season 4 in November.

