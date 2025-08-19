Fallout season 2 trailer gives us a premiere date and the first look at an iconic game villain

We finally have not just the premiere date for Fallout season 2 but the first trailer showing the amazing action for the Prime Video hit!

After a long time with a bad reputation, video game adaptations are finally succeeding in Hollywood. Movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros have been hits, while TV has given us The Last of Us.

Fallout was likewise a considerable success when it debuted on Prime Video in 2024, adapting the long-running game series of the same name. Set in an alternate world where a retrofuturistic 1960s ended in World War III, the show opens 200 years later, after survivors have hidden away in underground bunkers.

When her bunker is attacked and her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) is kidnapped, young Lucy (Ella Purnell) goes on a quest across the ravaged world to find him. She runs into Maximus (Aaron Monten), a young soldier, as well as the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a 200-year-old ruthless hunter.

The show was an instant hit with audiences and critics, including racking up a whopping 17 Emmy nominations. It’s no surprise it was renewed for a second season, with Amazon announcing that it will premiere on Dec. 17 with weekly episode drops and thus ending on Feb. 4, 2026.

Not only that, Prime Video also revealed the first trailer that showcases one of the franchise’s most iconic villains!

Where are we going in Fallout season 2?

With a mild SPOILER alert, season 1 ended with the massive twist of Ella discovering her father was over 200 years old himself and had been involved with Vault-Tech, the company behind the bunkers. Flashbacks showed that before he was the Ghoul, cowboy actor Cooper overheard a meeting of Vault-Tech bosses where his own wife, Barbara, suggested starting this war to help the company dominate. It was topped off by Ella’s brother, Bud, finding another vault and discovering it had the frozen bodies of the elite from centuries earlier who would breed with current survivors.

This sets up season 2 with Ella and the Ghoul now united, tracking Matt down to New Vegas. This leads to flashbacks of Cooper in Las Vegas in the past, no doubt trying to find a way to stop Vault-Tec’s plans. That has him meeting the sinister Mr. House, played by Justin Theroux.

The trailer shows a lot more wild action, power armor, hints of Bud in trouble, Caesar’s Legion, and the Kings' gangs, and culminating in a glimpse of the monstrous Deathclaw. Notably absent are Hank and Macaulay Culkin’s characters, who are likely being kept as surprises. The show does look to up the ante on the action, and having Ella and the Ghoul as partners promises some fun.

Another trailer may be coming soon, while this is our first good look at New Vegas and more of the madness that’s made Fallout one of the hottest shows on TV.

Fallout season 2 premieres December 17 on Prime Video.

