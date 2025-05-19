Madelyn Cline gets emotional in latest Outer Banks season 5 filming update: 'One last time'

Is someone cutting onions, or is it just Madelyn Cline making us sad that Outer Banks will soon begin filming its final season? Oh, it's just Cline. The Sarah Cameron actress admitted as much in the comments of her latest TikTok video, where she said, "I'm sorry. I woke up and chose cutting onions." We definitely weren't emotionally prepared to face this being OBX's last ride right now.

Cline shared a recent video on TikTok, which finds the star reflecting on imminent beginning of production on Outer Banks season 5. She looks to hold back tears in the video, though she doesn't speak and only shares a message on screen to fans as a touching acoustic ballad plays in the background. She really wasn't giving us a chance to not get choked up, huh? In the video, she wrote:

"Annoying [I'm really] sorry but last season of [OBX] is about to start filming and I have so many feelings about it but mostly feel so grateful. We're so excited to go back one last time. I love yall. Thank you." —Madelyn Cline

Outer Banks. Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 408 of Outer Banks | Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Cline wasn't the only Outer Banks star getting emotional. Fellow Pogue and costar Madison Bailey made an appearance in the comments to share in Cline's reflective mood while also trying to hold it off until the last day of filming. Bailey wrote, "We will be in shambles on the last day. Let's wait till then." Unfortunately, Cline replied to Bailey saying, "I'm already in shambles."

After her TikTok had OBX fans getting in their feelings, Cline posted a follow-up video in which she asked fans to reveal their favorite continuity errors or plot holes from the series. Cline got the conversation started with her personal favorite error in the series, which was when the Pogues took the ferry from OBX to Chapel Hill. Again, Bailey appeared in the comments to share the curious state of the group's cell phones.

Outer Banks season 5 production was said to have been pushed back to June 2025, though with Cline's latest update on TikTok, the final season looks to be gearing up to get started filming very soon. Perhaps the previous filming date for May 2025 and the June delay will meet in the middle for a production start date by the end of the May. We'll have to see when cameras start rolling.

Hopefully, we'll find out more about OBX5's production status when the cast makes an appearance at Netflix's Tudum live even on May 31. But no matter when filming starts, there's still plenty of time to continue mental preparations for the final season. Filming will likely continue through the remainder of the year for a release date sometime in spring or even summer 2026.