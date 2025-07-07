Manuel Garcia-Rulfo calls The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 the ‘most emotional season’ yet

Filming for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 wrapped up in June 2025, and since then, excitement has steadily grown as fans eagerly await the release of the new season. As the hit legal drama gears up for its fourth installment, star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is now opening up about what’s next for Mickey Haller, and fans are in for a deeply emotional journey.

On July 3, 2025, Garcia-Rulfo sat down for a chat with Variety's Marc Malkin on the Just for Variety podcast and opened up about his experience working on the new Jurassic World Rebirth movie as well as shared his thoughts on the upcoming The Lincoln Lawyer season 4.

Garcia-Rulfo told Malkin that season 4 is the "most emotional" installment of the legal drama so far, describing it as having "heavy emotion." He didn't reveal plot specifics but implied that the events that happen in the season are intense and personally affected him. He went on to share that he told the showrunners, even before filming began, that just reading the scripts for season 4 made him realize it was the season he had enjoyed the most. His reason being that it carries the most emotional weight in comparison to previous seasons.

"It’s the most emotional season — heavy emotion — because of how we found him, and a lot of things happen, which I cannot say, but they’re very emotional for me. I told the showrunners even reading them before we start shooting, it is the one that I’ve enjoyed the most. I’ve all enjoyed all of them, but this one is the one that I’ve enjoyed the most because it has the most heaviness.” - via Variety

We're in no way surprised that Garcia-Rulfo is calling the fourth season the most emotional season yet, as this season will see Mickey facing the biggest and most personal challenge he's ever faced. At the end of the season 3 finale, Mickey is pulled over by a cop after the cop notices that he doesn't have a license plate. Just as Mickey walks back to his car, the cop yells for him to stop where he is because he's noticed blood trickling down to the ground from his trunk. After popping open the trunk, the dead body of con-artist Sam Scales is discovered.

While plot details for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 are still being kept under wraps, we do know that it will cover the events of Michael Connelly's book The Law of Innocence. This means we'll see Mickey on trial for murder. Mickey is usually on the other side of the courtroom, defending the accused. Now, he's fighting to prove his own innocence, and we can only imagine the emotional and psychological toll that will take on him. The fourth season will definitely see Mickey tested like never before, and it'll be interesting to see how he navigates a justice system that suddenly views him as the criminal.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 does not have a release date at this time. However, there's a chance it could come out by the end of this year. If not, then the new season will most likely be released sometime next year. We'll come back and share the official release date once Netflix announces it. But for now, you must stay tuned to Show Snob!

More content to check out on Show Snob below: