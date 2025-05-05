The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 rounds out cast after shocking exit

Even though The Lincoln Lawyer will be down a fan-favorite character in season 4, the hit Netflix original legal drama has added four more new cast members to the fold. Superman & Lois alum Emmanuelle Chriqui, The Man in the High Castle star Jason O'Mara, The Oval favorite Javon Johnson, and chef Nancy Silverton will make appearances in the upcoming fourth season.

Chriqui might have the most pivotal role of the bunch as Jeanine Ferrigno, a local gangster's girlfriend and a figure in a criminal enterprise who supplies Mickey with some pressing info in support of his defense strategy. Meanwhile, O'Mara plays Jack Gilroy, Maggie's (Neve Campbell) current boyfriend, who could be standing in the way of Mickey and Maggie's rekindling.

Beyond those two roles that seem to have recurring potential, Johnson appears in season 4 as Carter Gates, a formerly troubled but currently thriving businessman who's again on the wrong side of the law with a murder accusation. Sounds like a case that's perfect for Lorna (Becki Newton) to crack! Finally, Silverton makes a cameo appearance as herself, possibly the most curious guest role of the bunch.

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 304 of The Lincoln Lawyer | Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2024

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 cast takes shape

On top of Garcia-Rulfo and Newton back for season 4, Campbell as returns in a series regular capacity along with Angus Sampson and Jazz Raycole. Also confirmed for season 4, Krista Warner returns as Mickey and Maggie's daughter Hayley and Elliott Gould appears as Mickey's mentor David “Legal” Siegel. Constance Zimmer was previously announced for a series regular role, as was Real Housewives star Kyle Richards in a guest role.

Going into The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, we know that Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) will be defending himself from murder accusations after a body was found in his trunk. It will be interesting to see how these new players figure into the storyline and who will either help or hurt Mickey's case. I'm honestly most interested to see what the dynamic will be between Mickey and Maggie's boyfriend Jack. Surely, Mickey's going to be a bit jealous (even if he doesn't have the right).

The new additions to The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 come on the heels of season 2 and 3 star Yaya DaCosta addressing her exit from the series as Andy Freeman after two seasons. Andy's character doesn't appear in the sixth Michael Connelly book The Law of Innocence, which is the inspiration for season 4, but the character had become integral to the series.

When DaCosta opened up about her departure, she revealed that it came as a surprise to her and that there wouldn't be an onscreen closure for the character. There's no sendoff following the events of season 3, unless she's mentioned in an throwaway line in season 4 that explains her absence. It's unfortunate that we won't get to say goodbye to Andy, but we'll meet many new characters when the season debuts on Netflix. Filming has been in progress since February.

