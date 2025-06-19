The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 could be back sooner than expected

There's some very exciting news to share with fans of Netflix's hit original legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer. Ever since the highly anticipated fourth season began production earlier this year, we have been waiting patiently for the update we all want to hear from the cast and creator. Well, we finally got that update, and it could mean we get to see season 4 sooner than expected.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 finished filming in June 2025

On June 18, 2025, The Lincoln Lawyer creator Ted Humphrey shared an Instagram post from The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 wrap party. You heard that correctly: Season 4 finished filming! In the caption of his post, Humphrey thanked the cast and crew for their hard work during production and also featured this tease for fans: "We can’t wait to bring it to everyone very soon!"

Humphrey's inclusion of "very soon" brings a special kind of excitement since we have been picking up from Netflix updates that The Lincoln Lawyer could have been delayed to a 2026 release. The show has been continuously missing from the streamer's lists of shows confirmed to be released sometime in 2025, which all but confirmed the delay. But "very soon" sounds, well, soon.

It's worth indicating that Netflix hasn't revealed when The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 could be released, and Humphrey also might not have that information at the ready. But the fact that season 4 wrapped production in June means there's a chance the season could arrive this fall.

The season 4 production schedule is right in line with that of season 3, which was released in October 2024 after previously being tentatively delayed to a 2025 release. Hopefully, lightning strikes twice.

There are still a lot of new and returning shows coming to Netflix later this summer and throughout the fall months, including major tentpoles like Wednesday and Stranger Things. But The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 could sneak in a release date sometime between Stranger Things season 5's three-part holiday release.

Whether in October or early November, there's plenty of room on Netflix's release schedule for Mickey Haller. On the other hand, the streamer could also opt to hold back a known hit to kick off 2026 with a show people love. (We're hoping for fall 2025!)

New season 4 series regular Constance Zimmer also shared a carousel of photos on Instagram celebrating to completion of production. While she couldn't share too many behind the scenes photos, we did get some of our first sneak peeks of the season, including two shots inside the show's iconic courtroom set and a shot of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo playing ping pong between takes.

Earlier this month, How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders was cast in a guest role and will appear in the season 4 finale, with the possibility of returning for a bigger role should Netflix renew the series for season 5. With post-production taking place this summer, Netflix needs to let us know when to expect season 4 on our watch list because we need to see what happens!

