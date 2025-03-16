Adolescence is the intensely emotional rollercoaster you'll want to ride again (Episode 4 review, ending explained)

After three intense episodes, Adolescence on Netflix manages to deliver a wonderful and emotional finale that breaks our hearts all the way until the end. Someone please give this poor family a big hug. Here's our review and an ending explained of episode 4. SPOILERS BELOW.

Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Amelié Pease as Lisa Miller, Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Adolescence episode 4 on Netflix review

The episode starts off on a bit more of a lighthearted note and on the morning of Eddie Miller's 50th birthday. It's been 13 months now since Jamie has been arrested, and the family is adapting and getting by without him as best they can. They try to have a good day, but unfortunately the world around them isn't going to allow it.

They've been getting people spray painting Eddie's work van, and this time they use one that doesn't come off with just soap and water. The word spray painted is "nonce," which in Britain is used to describe someone who is an alleged or convicted sex offender, in particular when it comes to children. So, a very big word and one that doesn't make sense why it would be used. Because like Eddie asks, who are they trying to call a nonce.

This poor family couldn't just have a few minutes of a nice time. Eddie obsesses over getting the paint off, and we can't blame him. Things go a little more lighthearted as we take a drive with the Millers to the store, and we get to see their dynamic and how they are as a family. According to Tudum, the creators wanted to show us that this is overall a normal family and nothing bad was going on in the home that could have effected Jamie's decision to do what he did. It just makes this all the more sad.

We see some of Eddie's outbursts, especially when he sees the teens who are spray painting his van. And they're a little similar to Jamie's. Manda even admits later that Jamie gets his temper from his father. But still. It's nothing crazy on Eddie's part. Yes, he does go a bit overboard with the teenager. But he's under so much stress and heartbreak, that all the frustrations come out on this silly teenage boy who doesn't understand the true hurt he's inflicting.

Adolescence. (L to R) Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Adolescence finale ending explained

The true highlights of Adolescence episode 4 are two scenes - the one where Eddie and Manda talk about being good parents and reassuring each other a bit, but also thinking of their faults and where they could have done better. That's the nature of what parents do.

They start blaming themselves. And perhaps Eddie could have shown more affection towards his son and tried to connect with him more about his interests and perhaps what could be bothering him at school. But you really could never guess that your kid would go to such an extreme.

The back and forth between the two and the long, but important, conversation as they work out their feelings is sad but mesmerizing to watch. The second scene that truly just puts this series at the top is the absolutely devastating scene of Eddie going into Jamie's room, completely breaking down as Jamie has told his family he's going to plead guilty, tucking his teddy bear in as if it's his son, and then ending it with "I'm sorry." There's so many emotions - grief, guilt, regret, sorrow. He goes through them all and takes us along with him. I mean, we knew Stephen Graham was a talented actor. But he really shines in this show.

I mean, I needed so many tissues. This whole show has taken an emotional toll to watch, but wow that ending scene truly got to my core. There's no way you can't be moved after watching that. When Eddie was talking to Jamie on the phone, he told him if he has any trouble to use the help around him. So it sounds like Jamie is still in the mental health facility instead of a juvenile detention center. But the story started in Jamie's room, and it ends there as well.

Adolescence. Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024

Everything about the miniseries makes it exceptional

And if all of that wasn't enough, the song in the final moments, "Through the Eyes of a Child," by Aurora is actually sung by actress Emilia Holliday, who played Katie. Even though we didn't really see her, she's of course a big part of this story. The small details like this is really what makes this British miniseries exceptional, and truly takes your breath away.

Adolescence on Netflix knew how to utilize the one-shot effectively, overall pace the episodes well, and most importantly bring all that emotion to the forefront. And episode 4 was no different. I thought it was an interesting approach to not have Jamie appear in the finale at all. Instead, we just hear him over the phone.

This fourth episode did need to focus on the family though as they deal with the repercussions of Jamie's crime from the outside world, as well as internally. This show will absolutely make you feel all the feels, but it's so worth it. Episode grade level: A.

Adolescence is streaming on Netflix.