Max finally canceled one of the most unpopular shows, and we're so relieved
By Sandy C.
It always stings when one of our favorite shows is canceled, but it’s also not a good feeling when a streamer or platform keeps a show going when it’s not popular or receives a lot of backlash. When it comes to Mindy Kaling’s Velma, it’s both.
Max has finally officially canceled Mindy Kaling’s Velma and honestly? Good riddance. Sorry not sorry, but it’s time to make way for shows people actually want to see. And the fall season is not the time to fool around, it’s when we expect the most from TV, especially streaming platforms.
Now, don’t get me wrong. The character of Velma was actually my favorite from the animated series Scooby-Doo. While everyone was stanning Daphne, I was all about Velma. I even picked up “jinkies!” and made it one of my go-to phrases. Did that make me cool at school? Absolutely not. But it’s all good! The point is, when Max announced that Velma was in the works, and it was coming to us from the great Mindy Kaling, I was excited.
However, as more details surfaced, such as how this would be a raunchy prequel, I began to have my doubts. Still, I tuned in and, well, it wasn’t my favorite. I was not alone as the animated series did not receive the best feedback or reviews from critics and other audiences. I was certain that Max would axe Velma after the first season, so imagine my surprised when Velma season 2 was announced.
Velma season 2 premiered earlier this year on April 25, 2024, releasing all 10 episodes on the same day. After the full season drop, it was crickets. We’re not sure what took Max so long to officially cancel the animated series, but it’s about time. How do you feel about this move? And why do you think it took Max so long to pull the plug?
You can still stream both seasons of Velma on Max. It stars the voices of Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu.