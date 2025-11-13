Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 recap: Ruby and James take the next step

Spoilers are ahead from Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4!

The third episode ended with James saving the charity gala dinner by stepping in to share a heartfelt speech about his mental health struggles after the previous guest dropped out. During this speech, he also basically confessed his feelings to Ruby. After exiting the stage, James and Ruby share an intimate moment before they're interrupted by an angry Mortimer.

The episode wraps up with Mortimer escorting James out of the school, while Ruby looks on with a smile on her face. Now, let's move on to the fourth episode of the second season to see what happens next!

Lin Wang (Andrea Guo), Kieran (Frederic Balonier), James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) in Maxton Hall season 2 | Prime Vide

Ruby and James finally make things official

The fourth episode opens with James enjoying breakfast in the kitchen of his house when Mortimer storms in and throws the daily newspaper in front of him. His speech at the charity gala dinner made headlines, and not in a good way. Mortimer scolds James before threatening him to stay away from Ruby, or he will have to face consequences. Once Mortimer leaves, James is unable to continue eating. He just stares off into the distance.

The episode then cuts to Ruby's house, where she and her family discuss the gala dinner and its success. Ruby receives a text from James, asking to talk. They agree to speak at her house. After James finally arrives, they have a heart-to-heart conversation in Ruby's room. He apologizes to Ruby for all the wrongs he did in the past towards her and expresses how he doesn't want anything to come between them anymore. They almost sleep together before James stops things from escalating further.

Ruby basically forgives him before having an epiphany about their relationship. She suggests that they date in private until they're ready to share their relationship with everyone else. James agrees, and then they leave the room to have lunch with Ruby's family. Elsewhere at the Beaufort house, Lydia tries to get back in Mortimer's good graces after she ditched the important business meeting. However, Mortimer doesn't respond warmly. He still doesn't trust her when it comes to the company's matters.

Later at school, Elaine and her friends listen to the video of James giving his speech at the gala dinner. While Elaine's friends think that James and Ruby are an item now, Elaine believes otherwise. Even though she knows it's a good chance that they are, she doesn't want to believe it. She just needs to find a way to get him to leave Ruby alone. So, what does she do? She throws an extravagant picnic and not only invites James and their friend group, but Ruby and hers as well.

Uh oh! This can't be good. At the picnic, Elaine tries to drug Ruby at first by putting something in her drink. However, Cyril ends up stealing the beverage and drinking it instead. Plan failed! While everyone else is enjoying themselves, Elaine struggles to keep her composure. Things take a darker turn when her and Alistair’s older brother, Frederick, shows up. It doesn’t take long to see that he’s far from a good person. Not only is he slightly homophobic, but he is also blatantly elitist.

After Frederick says some harsh words to Ruby, James stands up for her before he grabs her hand and they publicly announce their relationship. However, the shocking moment is interrupted after Cyril and Lin begin throwing up everywhere. Alistair then announces that the picnic is officially over.

Ruby receives an amazing opportunity

Earlier in the episode, Ruby receives a phone call from Alice Campbell. After a successful gala dinner, she wants Ruby to meet her at her London office. She wants to make her an offer. The day after the picnic, Ruby arrives at Mrs. Campbell's office. Once the meeting wraps up, Ruby quickly leaves and runs into James. He had been waiting for her.

They hug before Ruby shares that Mrs. Campbell has offered her an exclusive scholarship for her whole degree program at Oxford. But that's not all! She'll also have a part-time job at her foundation. They kiss before James tells her that he has somewhere that he wants to take her. They then have a nice, intimate date before heading back to James's house, where they plan to spend the night together. He informs Ruby that his dad won't be there because he's headed to New York. Well, that's what he thought.

There's a big storm headed London's way, so flights have been canceled. Mortimer then tells his driver to take him back home. The fourth episode ends here. Dun dun duuun!

Maxton Hall season 2 is streaming now only on Prime Video.