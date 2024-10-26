4 compelling shows like Maxton Hall - The World Between Us
Maxton Hall - The World Between Us on Prime Video exploded, really resonating and capturing the attention of viewers. The German language series is really intriguing, and I definitely see the appeal. The drama, the romance, and everything else in between. There's so much to love about this show!
Thankfully, the series quickly got renewed for a season 2, and it's actually already done filming. Now we await an official release date from Prime Video. In the meantime while we do that, you may want to fill your time with a show that gives us similar vibes. Well, I've got your back! Here's 4 shows like Maxton Hall - The World Between Us to watch right now.
Gossip Girl (2007)
Stream all 6 seasons on Max and Hulu
If you're looking for a show that gives you the same vibes of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, then Gossip Girl definitely fits the bill. In the Prime Video series, we see how Ruby and James are divided by their social class, and the school is for those who come from wealthy and powerful families. Well in Gossip Girl, the teens in high school are attending the same sort of school and have that same attitude as well.
Throughout the series, there's a lot of, well, gossip, secrets, drama, relationships you root for - and some you don't, - and so much more. Where I think Gossip Girl stands out a bit is that it will give you an air of mystery as there's an anonymous blogger within the school who is revealing the secrets of the main characters to the whole school. So you spend your time wondering who it could be, which is always fun. There was a remake on Max, but the original is so much better.
Elite
Stream all 8 seasons on Netflix
If you're looking for another show that focuses on the elite, definitely be sure to check out Elite on Netflix. Yup, it's the perfect title indeed. I feel like the Spanish-language series is one of the early productions that were international titles and became really popular.
Just beware this show is very dramatic and explores intense themes like sexuality, alcohol and drug abuse, and even complicated relationships with parents and families. Plus, Elite is centered around three characters who attend an elite high school on scholarship. So this is very similar to Ruby's situation and how she finds herself interacting with the wealthier students. Plus complicated relationships with parents? That's definitely James and his father.
Tell Me Lies
Stream two season on Hulu
Tell Me Lies on Hulu is centered around the very toxic multi-year relationship between Lucy and Stephen. So this one is a little different than Maxton Hall - The World Between Us. However if you're looking for that level of drama and plot twists you don't see coming, then this one is for you. The couple and characters' actions will frustrate you, and you want to shake them to see reason.
The Hulu series has a number of characters in the friend group where their stories intersect, but at the center of it all is this toxic relationship. And even with it being so bad, that's really the reason you want to tune in. It's crazy! Plus there's a bunch of secrets and lies, as you can guess from the title. And there's no shortage of secrets featured in Maxton Hall as well.
The OC
Stream all 4 seasons on Max and Hulu
Once again, there's just something about stories that focus on the differences between social classes that just gets us intrigued and wanting to tune in. The OC is a perfect example of this. Set in in high school, Ryan Atwood comes from a broken home and is adopted by a wealthy couple. This is great, but now he has to deal with the wealthy people of Newport Beach, along with all the teenage angst involved in being a teen as well.
The show does a good job of portraying how obnoxious and closed-minded some of the wealthy can be, and how they look down at other people who aren't like them. Sound familiar? Those are all themes explored in Maxton Hall. Plus, the main couples and romances have their ups and downs, just like Ruby and James. But through it all, you root for them!