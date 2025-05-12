Ruby and James are giving us all the feels in exciting Maxton Hall season 2 first-look

Let's all just take a moment to look at James and Ruby in that new Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 image above. I'm in total fangirl mode right now. Even though the two are looking a bit forlorn and heartbroken, I do have hope that the couple will be able to overcome and face the world together.

Prime Video celebrates Maxton Hall season 2

The romance drama first premiered on May 9, 2024. And one year later on that same day, Prime Video released the new image, a couple of others we shared below, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the highly-anticipated second season. It still doesn't reveal much, but I will take any new footage that comes our way! Check out the video below, which teases even more drama to come than what we saw in season 1.

The show wrapped filming all the way back in September 2024, though the wait for it continues. It would have been great to perhaps at least have it premiere in the summer, but Prime Video already shared that Maxton Hall season 2 is scheduled to come out sometime at the end of 2025. I'm assuming it's going to be one of the last three months of the year. With the series being such a big hit, I think the streamer wants to hold onto it as much as possible. So, this does make sense. Even though we're eagerly anticipating it!

James actor Damian Hardung previously teased that the second season is "really dark" and that his character has a lot of "grief and trauma" to get through. That makes us nervous, for sure. Especially since there's some heartbreak and separation expected between Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James based on the synopsis. But, the description does also tease that James is going to do "everything he can to win her back."

Ooh! Just look at those two gazing at each other in the photos below. And the video shared above sees the two clearly spending more time together. I don't think Ruby is going to be able to stay away from him, even if she is mad and tries to.

Maxton Hall season 2 on Prime Video

Maxton Hall season 2 on Prime Video

The German drama is based on the trilogy of novels by author Mona Kasten, with the second season adapting the second book. A season 3 has not been confirmed yet, but following the success of the show's debut and the follow-up that's sure to come, we have really high hopes that Maxton Hall will be able to finish out the story.

Maxton Hall season 2 stars Hardung as James, Herbig-Matten as Ruby, Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 on Prime Video. The second season will premiere sometime at the end of 2025.