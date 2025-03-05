Mayfair Witches season 3 isn't confirmed yet, but there's plenty more story to tell

The Mayfair Witches season 2 finale, "Into the Woods," certainly saw a lot go down. There was a big and major death, a key character is leaving (we think?), and Rowan has now been changed, possibly forever. As far as finales go, I think it was a really good one! So is there more to come?

At the time of this writing, AMC has not revealed whether a Mayfair Witches season 3 is happening. The Anne Rice series has been a bit hit or miss with fans, especially those who have read the author's books and can't help compare the novel to the adaptation. I do agree that the series is messy and need some work if it does continue.

Though I do think the story could be written much better, there actually is more to tell and explore. Plus, Anne Rice's universe has become pretty established at the network, with Interview with a Vampire and a new series on the way, The Talamasca. There's also the fact that there's a number of books to be adapted as well. So I do see AMC renewing the show, especially with how the second season ended.

* SPOILERS FROM SEASON 2 FINALE BELOW

Jack Huston as Lasher - Mayfair Witches Season 2 - Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC

Well, let's start with the major death that came and that's Lasher. Of course Rowan is now heartbroken, leading to the big change in her - and that's the fact she drank from his blood which now gives her much more power. And with more power, people - or magical beings - can let it get to them at times. In speaking with TVLine, showrunner Esta Spalding shares that there's now a "teleporting, lovely, powerful, transgressive, dark feeling” in the central character. How intriguing!

The showrunner teased that power struggle and fight that Rowan has put in her mind when it comes to Julien is what would be explored in a potential third season. There's also the fact that Lark drank the potion that takes away his memories of Rowan, but perhaps those memories will resurface according to Spalding. This makes me think that we wouldn't say goodbye to actor Ben Feldman and his character if the story continues.

There's also the fact that Lahser and Emaleth's baby boy lives on, and there's plenty to go from there. After all, the two were thrown together to wed because they were destined to have powerful children. After the lengths Julien went to in order to try and get them married and have kids to get that power for himself, he won't be leaving him alone so easily. But perhaps Rowan will be there to stop him and keeping him away from the child with her new thirst for a darker side.

I honestly don't know if Mayfair Witches season 3 should happen. As mentioned above, I do feel like there's more story to explore, even perhaps having more crossovers with Interview with a Vampire. But if the creative team does get a renewal, I think the direction, writing, and pacing of the supernatural series needs to get better. Hopefully AMC will let us all know soon!

Mayfair Witches seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on AMC+.