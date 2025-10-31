Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

The Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere on Paramount+ lived up to the expectation of getting people invested in the rest of the show. It had all of the drama, violence, and more that fans have come to expect. However, the most important part of the show is the newcomer and new Anchor Bay Prison Warden Nina Hobbs (played by Edie Falco).

Nina Hobbs made her debut in a big way by telling the guards that her prison would be cleaned up. She hits the point home by telling everyone, including Jackson (who’s working for Bunny) and Carney (working with Mike McLusky), that their outside and illegal activities had no place in Anchor Bay.

It didn't end there. Nina put Mike on notice, saying that while she understands that his brother, Kyle, is incarcerated, he won’t get special privileges. Sadly, Kyle was badly beaten because he didn’t get looked after. Knowing that going to the sickbay could be a death sentence, Kyle opts to stay in his cell.

While there, a mysterious person talks to him. If I had to guess, he’s a member of the Aryan Nation.

What time is Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 on Paramount+?

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 will be released on Paramount+ on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 2 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the second episode of Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, November 2

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, November 2

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 2

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, November 2

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 2

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 2

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, November 2

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, November 3

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 3

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 3

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 3

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 3

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, November 3

What to expect in episode 2

Of course, we need to know the repercussions of Kyle’s beating. Mike was furious at the end of the episode. There's no way he won't have words with Nina in episode 2. That said, how she reacts to him and his threats will determine what kind of character she is. If she backs down, things will be like they’ve always been in Anchor Bay. If not, Mike will need new ways to keep things in order in Kingstown.

Another storyline involves the gangs in Kingstown. First, an unknown person named Frank killed three Russian gangsters. And he was cold and calculated when he did it. We can assume he did this for Bunny, but we don’t know for sure. Even if he did, it wasn’t selflessly.

Second, the Colombians tried to kill Bunny. All but one of the members was killed by Ian and Stevie, while the last of them was arrested. We don’t know their motivation, but it’s easy to guess that it involves territory and drugs.

Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out what's next for Bunny and more.