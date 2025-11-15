Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 4 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

The season 4 premiere of Mayor of Kingstown started with a war between the Crips and the Colombian Cartel. In episode 3, things escalated after the Colombians sent a message with the severed limbs of the Crips' drug dealers.

Bunny and Frank Moses responded by killing Colombian soldiers and burning down their stash house. However, things didn't go perfectly because Frank’s side took casualties. That means the war is far from over.

While the two gangs fight, Mike McLusky still can’t get Warden Nina Hobbs to “get with the program.” Nina sees Mike as someone she doesn’t need to deal with, and Mike isn’t used to not getting his way. And with his brother Kyle’s safety on the line, Mike is becoming more agitated. That agitation can lead to costly mistakes.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 4 release time

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 4, “Sins of Ommission," will be released on Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 4 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the second episode of Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, November 15

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, November 15

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 15

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, November 15

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 15

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 16

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, November 16

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, November 16

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 16

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 16

India (JioHotstar): 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, November 16

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 16

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 16

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, November 16

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, November 16

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, November 16

What to expect in episode 4

With everything between the Crips and Colombians, and Mike and Nina, it’s easy to forget that Ian and A.D.A. Evelyn Foley are at war with each other. Ian is responsible for the death of an informant who was going to testify to SGT Robert Sawyer’s shady ways. If Evelyn gets proof of Ian’s culpability, he could serve serious prison time. That could be why he’s seen tracking her driving patterns to and from work. Don’t be shocked when Ian does something drastic to keep himself out of prison.

Pay attention to the interactions between Kyle and his fellow white prisoners, because it looks like they’re trying to get him to join them in the Aryan Nation. While imprisoned in Anchor Bay, Mike joined to keep himself safe, but there’s a big difference between the two brothers.

Mike is mentally strong. He never went back to the group after he was released. Kyle seems like the kind of person who wouldn’t realize he’s joined a cult and stay with the racist group after being released. Or, and this could be worse, become their lackey and become a true believer. That would lead to him doing some heinous things. Stay tuned to Show Snob to see if that happens.