Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 5 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

Previously, on Mayor of Kingstown, a lot was revealed about what’s going on in Anchor Bay Prison. Chief among them is Torres being in on the contraband coming into the prison and going to the Colombian cartel.

If you’ve been paying attention, this wasn’t shocking. There was always something shady about Torres, but now there’s confirmation. Thankfully for Mike McLusky, his inside source (Prison Guard Kevin Jackson) let him know what was happening.

If that wasn't enough, Mike learned from Anchor Bay Prison Guard Cindy that one of the Aryan Brotherhood’s top guys, Merle Callahan, is in a cell next to Kyle’s. Things seem to be going okay since getting out there, but Mike knows nothing good can come from this, and so do viewers. However, that leads to bigger concerns. Is Mike losing his touch?

Mayor of Kingstown release time on Paramount+

Season 4, episode 5 of Mayor of Kingstown (“Damned”) will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 23, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, November 22, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 5 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the second episode of Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, November 22

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, November 22

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 22

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, November 22

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 22

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 23

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, November 23

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, November 23

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 23

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 23

India (JioHotstar): 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, November 23

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 23

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 23

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, November 23

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, November 19

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, November 23

What to expect in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 5

Normally, Mike knows everything that happens in Kingstown, and especially in Anchor Bay Prison. Sadly, with the new Warden, Nina Hobbs, blocking him at every move, he’s been oblivious to major moves and barely able to stop the things he knows are happening. If I had to guess, things are going to get worse as season 4 continues.

Things have been going smoothly for Bunny and Frank Mosely. Some could say it’s been going too smoothly. Yes, they did just lose some soldiers in episode 3, but that’s the cost of the business they're in. Plus, the Crips did eliminate some of their competition in the process. Nevertheless, this writer believes fans can fully expect Frank and Bunny’s luck run of luck to end and something unfortunate to happen.