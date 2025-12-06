Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 7 preview and what to expect

The previous episode of Mayor of Kingstown ended with a possible betrayal. Mike McLusky, Ian, and Stevie put something major together. They believe that Frank Moses set up Bunny to be shot by the Colombian Cartel. However, the Colombians tried to murder him after Anchor Bay Warden Nina Hobbs facilitated his arrest, which leads this writer to think that maybe Frank isn’t working with the Colombians. Can both things be true? Of course. But it's more likely that he's being set up.

Back in Anchor Bay Prison, Kyle McLusky is almost sexually assaulted (and possibly killed) by members of the Colombian Cartel. If it wasn’t for the Aryan Brotherhood’s intervention, he would have been. And while it’s obvious that Torres and Hobbs set this in motion, Mike being overzealous with Warden Hobbs is the reason his brother was almost murdered. The next episode should immediately hit on what's next for Kyle. Below is how you can catch episode 7 to find out what will happen.

Mayor of Kingstown release time on Paramount+

Season 4, episode 7 of Mayor of Kingstown (“My Way”) will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 7, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, December 6, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 7 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the seventh episode of Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US.

What to expect in episode 7 of Mayor of Kingstown

The first thing that should come into play is Mike learning about the attempted hit on Frank’s life. At the end of the episode, Mike didn't take the call because he was at Bunny's bedside. After getting the information, he will likely press harder on Nina Hobbs. And according to the IMDb description, Mike will be working to get Kyle out of Anchor Bay. That means Mike will have words (or hands) for Torres since he seems to be the one who seems to have direct contact with the Colombian Cartel.

Second, look for Mike to have words (or hands) for Torres since he seems to be the one who has direct contact with the Colombian Cartel. Nina may be in charge of the prison, but Torres is the one who gets his hands dirty.

Also, we still don’t know how involved Nina Hobbs is. The gun Ian took from her could be because she knows the cartel will kill her when she outlives her usefulness. It’s unlikely, but it wouldn’t be unheard of.

Lastly, pay attention to what’s next for Kyle. All of his close calls could lead him right into the arms of the Aryan Nation. That’s not to say he’s racist. But Kyle might be susceptible to suggestions after multiple near-death experiences. It’s up to Mike to get him out of Anchor Bay before that happens. But don’t expect Kyle to get out of prison. At least not yet.