Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8 preview and what to expect

This season, every episode of Mayor of Kingstown has been intense. Bricks have been dropped on moving cars (episode 4), trains engulfed in flames have gone down the tracks (episode 5), and informants have been killed (also episode 5). Despite everything mentioned, there was something about episode 7 that was more heated than anything.

First, we learn the truth about Anchor Bay Warden Nina Hobbs. Yes, she's working with the Colombians, but not in the way it seemed. She’s being forced to deal with them. Hobbs knows that, if she doesn’t, Cortez will have her daughter killed (if he doesn't do it himself). That’s why she threw Torres under the bus after Frank Moses took the Colombian Cartel’s product and killed their soldiers.

Second, it may have slipped under the radar that Ian left Robert to die in his garage. Ian gets Robert drunk and sets it up to make his death look like a suicide. With Robert’s life in shambles, it would be believable that he’d take his own life. The problem is how Evelyn deals with another part of her case being sabotaged. Thankfully, Mike McLusky is working on something that benefits her, his brother Kyle, and himself.

After finding out that Frank set Bunny up to be killed, he decides that the best course of action is to get Frank sent to jail. Mike goes to Evelyn and says that he’s planning on getting Frank caught doing something illegal and letting her take the credit. Once Frank’s in prison, Bunny says his people will take care of him. After that, Evelyn can get Kyle out of prison.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8 release time on Paramount+

Season 4 episode 8 of Mayor of Kingstown (“Belleville”) will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 14, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, December 13, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 7 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the eighth episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 if you're watching the show from outside the US:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, December 13

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, December 13

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 13

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, December 13

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 13

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 14

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, December 14

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, December 14

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 14

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 14

India (JioHotstar): 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, December 14

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 14

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 14

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, December 14

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, December 10

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, December 14

What to expect in season 4 episode 8

The best place to start is with Frank Moses. He’s been making moves to take over in Kingstown since he killed the Russians at the beginning of the season. Now that Bunny and Mike know what’s happening, they can set up a plan. We should see more of what they have in store in episode 8. But don't forget that the Colombians have issues with Bunny, too. It wouldn't be surprising if a deal is struck between the Crips and Colombians.

In the previous episode, Callahan escaped from prison. Of course, no one wants to be incarcerated, but why did he choose that moment? Was it because he failed at getting Kyle to join the Aryan Nation, or is there something that needs to get done on the outside?

Lastly, if Robert is dead, how will Evelyn react? Since she’s not a fool, Evelyn will put the pieces together and see that Ian is involved. She may not be able to prove it yet, but something tells me that she will before the season’s over. If that happens, Ian would look at Evelyn as a threat and take her out.