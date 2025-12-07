Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 7 ending explained: Escape and revenge

At the end of the previous episode of Mayor of Kingstown, the Colombian Cartel attempted to kill Frank Moses. This wouldn’t have happened if Mike McLusky hadn’t made a deal with Anchor Bay Prison Warden Nina Hobbs to get Frank arrested. And while Frank was the victim here, his hands aren’t clean, and that’s beyond his criminal activities. Apparently, he set up the hit that put Bunny in the hospital. Now, there are repercussions for everyone’s actions.

WARNING! Spoilers of Mayor of Kingstown season 4, episode 7.

The truth about Nina Hobbs

After Prison Guard Kevin Jackson told Mike when Torres’ shipment was coming in, Mike relayed the message to Frank and had it intercepted. This wasn’t just retaliation for the assassination attempt. It was also a response to the Colombians killing Frank’s soldiers and burning his shipment. Of course, someone has to take the blame for the Colombians’ product being lost, and the first person that Cortez goes after is Nina Hobbs.

Cortez's action confirms that Nina is working with the Colombian Cartel. However, it appears that it’s against her will because it's the only way to protect her kid. That's why, when Cortez asks her who’s at fault, she immediately says Torres. Otherwise, her daughter may be murdered. Cortez then says that Torres will be taken care of, but Nina needs to deal with whoever witnessed Torres' "carelessness."

"You hid her because you are a good mother. But there are no true hiding places." Cortez

Escape from Anchor Bay Prison

While a fight breaks out in the cafeteria in Anchor Bay Prison, the Aryan Brotherhood uses the distraction to break Callahan out of prison. It’s shocking that it was done so simply because that means he could have escaped at any time, so something major is about to happen, especially after Callahan’s talk with Kyle McLusky at the beginning of the episode.

Callahan tried to get Kyle to join his group, saying that Mike doesn’t care about him (Kyle) and his brotherhood is the only way he stays alive in Anchor Bay. Kyle turns him down during a brilliant performance by Taylor Handley, and says that when everything is said and done, he and Mike will be remembered while Callahan will be a footnote. That's enough for Callahan to want revenge on Mike, and the only way to get to him is outside of prison.

Bunny learns the truth

At the very end of the episode, Bunny is awake in the hospital, and Mike visits him. After the two share some jokes, they get down to business. Bunny wants revenge, but there’s more to it than Bunny knows. Mike tells him that Frank is the one who set him up to be killed. Bunny is furious and ready for retaliation, but Mike has other plans. He says he’s working on putting Frank down legally, so they have to act like they don't know what's going on.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. Mike makes his plan sound simple, but Mayor of Kingstown fans know it’ll be anything but easy. Frank is observant and will notice something isn’t right. When he does, bullets will fly, and people will die.

With three episodes left, fans can expect exciting moments and more deaths. So stay tuned to Show Snob to see how everything plays out.