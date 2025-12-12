Nishi Munshi talks prepping for Mayor of Kingstown, loving her cast, and more

In a show like Mayor of Kingstown, you learn to pay attention to everything. A moment where something that seems small can lead to something disastrous. When it comes to characters, that’s it's important that you watch everything they do. In this case, you have Nishi Munshi who plays Tracy McLusky.

Registered Nurse Tracy (Kyle McLusky’s wife) hasn’t gotten a lot of screentime in this season. However, whenever you see her, you know something in the moment will lead to a crucial scene later. This is one of the things Nishi Munshi talks about during our interview about her role in Paramount’s Mayor of Kingstown, along with some moments off-camera that helped her. For example, she says that being a choreographer and dancer helped her.

“I think it helps with permission so much," Munshi said. "With physicality, even how her movements would be dance has helped so much with that.”

Nurses are among the most important people in the world. They help patients get healthier, prepare them for life outside the hospital, or make them comfortable if they’re in pain or when unfortunate things are happening. And that's just the start of things. Nishi understood this before she played Tracy.

“I got to interview and shadow a few nurses, and I have doctors and medical professionals in my family, so I was able to observe that."

She also attributes her time with medical professionals to how she performed in the scene where Cherry (played by Natasha Marc) was giving birth.

If I’m interviewing someone, I always ask what’s something they’re most proud of within their roles. Nishi Munshi gives an answer that I didn’t see coming.

“I’d say being good with all of the babies who played my baby, baby Mitch," Munshi said. "Because kids will cry, and it extends the day. But you have to be patient.”

In terms of the show, she mentions the sobbing scenes with Mike (played by Jeremy Renner) and Kyle ( Taylor Handley ). “We were really in it. So really proud of the moments of sobbing and whatever I brought. If it was anger or frustration, it was great. Synergy? It was great.”

With the end of season 4 quickly approaching, I asked what to expect coming up. What’s funny is that she said something similar to what writer Hugh Dillon said when I asked him.

“There are so many good moments. And all the dynamics with Evelyn and Mike…enjoy the ride. Things take a turn at points you don’t think they will. It’s on, and there’s no off. There's no rest point."

"I love Hugh (Dillon), and I love his mind. And all the writers. They put in work." Nishi Munshi

Despite not wanting to say too much, Nisha brings up something that each actor has noted about the show that everyone watching understands. "Each character is learning how to play chess. And you’re like, who is ten steps ahead and who is about to blow? And they have to know when to speak and when not to."

I ended the interview by asking Munshi what’s something she loves about the show. She says, “Each character teaches her something new.”

This leads her to say one more thing about what to expect in the remaining few episodes.

“Enjoy the layers of human beings. The layers of ugliness we can see in each other and other characters as they’re experiencing their light and dark."

Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out what’s next for Tracy on Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+. Episode 8 airs on Sunday, Dec.14.