Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 release time, preview, and what to expect

The ending of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8 will go down as one of the most tragic moments in TV history. Sure, people get killed on this show often. The difference is the performances of Nishi Munshi (Tracy McLusky) and Richard Brake (Merle Callahan). They made this an award-worthy scene.

In season 4, episode 7 of Mayor of Kingstown, Callahan gave Kyle McLusky one more chance to join the Aryan Brotherhood. Not only did Kyle decline his offer, but he did so in an epic way. That left Callahan to tell Kyle that he can “walk through walls.”

He was essentially saying that no matter how safe Kyle thinks he and his family are, Callahan and his brothers can get to him. As we see with Tracy’s murder, in front of her son, Callahan wasn’t lying.

Mayor of Kingstown release time on Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 (“Teeth and Tissue”) will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 21, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, December 20, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view episode 9 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the eighth episode of Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, December 20

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, December 20

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 20

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, December 20

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 20

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 21

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, December 21

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, December 21

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 21

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 21

India (JioHotstar): 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, December 21

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 21

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, December 21

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, December 21

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, December 17

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, December 21

What to expect in episode 9

The biggest part of this episode will be how Kyle and Mike McLusky deal with the death of Tracy. Mike is already trying to get Kyle out of prison ASAP.

Now, he may attempt to speed up the process. However, we don’t know if Kyle will make it long enough to be released. Not only is there a chance for the Aryan Brotherhood to get to him, but Kyle may be so distraught that he decides to take his own life.

The other important moment to note is how Bunny and Mike handle the situation with Frank Moses’ attempt to take over Bunny’s territory in Kingstown. As intriguing as the previously mentioned storyline is, this one will be just as good. Neither Bunny nor Mike likes being played and are versed in getting revenge. So be prepared for things to get crazier than they have been in Mayor of Kingstown. Considering everything occurring, that says a lot.

Watch Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 on Sunday, Dec. 21!