3 messy relationship drama shows to watch that fill the Tell Me Lies void

If you haven't heard the good news, Stephen DeMarco is out of our lives for good. But of course, that means that we will no longer have new episodes of Tell Me Lies. It's a bittersweet parting, and one we weren't expecting, but at least Lucy can finally be free from Stephen's narcissism.

After the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale dropped on Hulu, creator Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed that the romantic drama had come to an end, and no fourth season would be continuing the story of Lucy and her friends and enemies at Baird College. But following her expulsion and the extreme blow-up and Bree and Evan's wedding years later, how much more drama could erupt?

Well, as far as other messy relationship dramas are concerned, a lot. If you're already missing Tell Me Lies and need a new show to fill the void, there are plenty of steamy thrillers and chaotic romances to keep your watch lists filled to the brim on various streaming services. We're sharing three suggestions for shows that are great choices to binge-watch after Tell Me Lies.

Oliver Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Ciara Wyse (Dove Cameron) in 56 Days | Courtesy of Prime

56 Days

Ready to keep the mystery and intrigue going? Prime Video's 56 Days picks up the sexy, thrilling torch from Tell Me Lies and keeps it burning. Based on the book of the same name by Catherine Ryan Howard, the new series stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star in the mystery thriller as Ciara Wyse and Oliver Kennedy, a couple that meets by chance in a store but has a fatal ending.

Oliver and Ciara's relationship takes off like a rocket, with their chemistry hitting them hard. However, a mere 56 days after their meeting, the police discover an unidentifiable body in the bathtub of Oliver's apartment, and the audience has to wonder whether it could him or Ciara. The series, which premiered on Feb. 18 on Prime Video, contains eight episodes that hook you from start to finish.

The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) | Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The Summer I Turned Pretty

While there might not be a mystery or thriller element to The Summer I Turned Pretty, the popular romance series actually has a lot in common with Tell Me Lies. They're both based on popular young adult novels, they both have three seasons, they're both streaming shows with attractive ensemble casts, and they both have some epic love triangles that divide their fandoms. What's not to like here?

The Summer I Turned Pretty also delves into some rather messy relationships throughout its three-season run. We can also be thankful that there's no Stephen DeMarco to worry about, and Belly's bad decisions pale in comparison to those of Lucy. Honestly, it's the perfect romantic drama to watch to cleanse the palate after finishing Tell Me Lies. Head over to Prime Video for a rewatch!

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

Heated Rivalry

Even though it's impossible to imagine that there's anyone out there left that still hasn't watched Heated Rivalry on HBO Max, I would be remiss to exclude my favorite show from this list. Because whose relationship is messier than Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's? As two famous and successful professional hockey players, they can't come out with their relationship to the public.

Again, there's no thriller or mystery element in Heated Rivalry. There are no villains (except for the hateful people preventing Shane and Ilya from loving each other loud), and the central couple isn't toxic. They are simply trying to figure themselves out in impossible circumstances, and that gets messy! It's a sexy, emotional, and truly beautiful show that's a hopeful antidote to Tell Me Lies.