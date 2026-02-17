Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 recap: How does the series end for Lucy and Stephen?

This post contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 from this point forward.

We have finally arrived at the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale, which also happens to officially be confirmed as the final episode of the series. It's definitely surreal to be saying goodbye to these characters so soon, but there's still plenty of drama left to unfold in the last hour.

The series finale begins in 2015 with Bree smoking a cigarette the night of her engagement party as Wrigley walks in on her and they have an awkward conversation. When she expresses slight discontent, he jokingly says that she should date him instead. Six years have passed since their kiss, and they haven't talked about it, but they are now. With everything out in the open, they have sex.

Back in 2009, Lucy catches up with Diana about Stephen giving her the tape back. Diana opens up about deciding to attend Stanford to avoid Stephen at Yale, and Lucy's a good friend to her. In return, Diana shares that she knows Lucy was telling the truth about Macy. For some reason, Lucy decides to dress up and attend Stephen's Yale ceremony.

Leaving her room unattended, a furious Bree, having just learned the truth about Lucy and Evan, tries to confront Lucy. Before meeting her mom, Bree stops to consider Lucy's empty room. Mary's surprise visit on campus leads to a conversation with Oliver, Marianne, and Amanda. They make Bree seems like she's obsessed with Oliver and out of her mind. Amanda claims Bree stalked her.

Oliver and Marianne are gaslighting her, and Mary believes every word. Bree knows that they are trying to prove that if she comes forward, no one would believe her word over theirs, including her mom. Meanwhile, Lucy pulls the woman in charge of the Yale event aside to warn her about Stephen. Suddenly, it's clear why she's attending the event: To bring him down and help Diana.

Lucy's tape is mysteriously released

Unfortunately, in spite of her attempts to be unseen by Stephen, he spots her and tries to stop her as she spills all his dirty laundry. She makes a slight scene, but her plan didn't exactly work. The next day, no one can track down Bree, leading to Lucy stopping by her room and apologizing to Pippa. With their issues fixed, Pippa opens up to her about cheating on Wrigley, and Lucy comforts her.

In an effort to comfort Pippa, she admits that she slept with Evan. Well, that confession doesn't go the way she had hoped. Pippa immediately judges her and their truce quickly ends with some terrible words from Pippa. Still, she promises not to tell Bree but ends their friendship. Pippa gets the courage to confide in Wrigley that she's gay. He's supportive and isn't mad that she cheated.

The topic of Stephen comes up, and Pippa confronts up with the fact that he sent nudes of Diana to her dad and he's the reason she's not going to Yale. No one does anything to stop Stephen, which Wrigley appears to consider. While in class, Lucy spots her classmates watching her confession video on their laptop. In the halls, everyone looks at her funny and whispers as they watch.

Outside, she finds Stephen and angrily confronts him. He insists that he didn't release the tape and didn't have a copy. He gaslights her that she's been "losing her mind lately" and released the tape herself. Lucy's next stop is Alex's apartment, but he won't let her in and looks at her differently after having seen the tape. She's officially run out of allies.

Stephen loses his Yale acceptance

When Lucy leaves, Alex goes back into his apartment, where Bree has been hiding out. He gives her advice on trusting people and comforts her. In the dining hall, Wrigley tries to avoid Stephen, but he decides to confront him about Lucy. Wrigley isn't having Stephen's crap anymore. Lucy returns to her room and lies down in the dark. Pippa admits to Bree that Lucy lied in order to stand up for Pippa.

Bree comforts Pippa and feels bad about Lucy. She rushes to get the RA to unlock Lucy's door. The RA, Bree, and Pippa find her lying on her bed, and she's taken to the dean's office. Lucy gets expelled from Baird College and her mother's on her way to pick her up. Lucy accepts the information graciously and even seems relieved. Realizing she's not going abroad silently crushes her though.

Lucy returns to her room to Bree and Pippa waiting for her in their room. Bree's devastated to learn that she's been expelled, hugging her and telling her she loves her. Evan arrives, because he has perfect timing as always, and Bree asks him for the truth about sleeping with Lucy. He admits the truth point blank, but Bree doesn't want this getting out to anyone.

Stephen receives a phone call from Yale admission and learns that his acceptance has been rescinded. They received information about his behavior, including severe harassment, that goes against their code of conduct. Sounds like Wrigley put a call in about Diana's photos. Speaking of Wrigley, he shows up at Bree and Pippa's and finds Bree with Evan. A real gut punch.

The truth comes out at Bree and Evan's wedding

Bree cries alone in her room as she destroys the copy of Lucy's tape. As Lucy packs her things alone, Diana drops by to offer her support. Bree helps her pack her things in her mom's car as Stephen looks on from a distance. As she drives away from campus, the timeline abruptly switches to Bree and Lucy dancing at Bree's wedding reception. Meanwhile, Stephen breaks up with Lydia.

Stephen corners Bree and asks about how long she knew about Lucy and Evan. He realized it's because she didn't react to the message he sent. He also realizes that Bree released the tape. She tries to deny it, but it's obvious what she's hiding. Before the last song of the night, Stephen grabs the microphone. Buckle up because this will not end well for anyone.

He announces that he hates Evan, broadcasts that Lucy and Evan slept together in college, that Bree knew about it, that Stephen and Lucy slept together that morning, and that Bree released Lucy's confession tape. His final statement? Revealing that Bree and Wrigley are having an affair. His mic drop leads to the most epic needle drop of "Toxic" by Britney Spears.

Bree throws cake at Stephen as he laughs. Evan confronts Wrigley before taking his anger to Stephen, who moves just in time for Evan to tackle the cake. Finally, Bree begs Lucy for forgiveness, and Stephen offers Lucy a quick getaway. Bree insists that Lucy doesn't go with him, but Lucy gets in his car. They pull over at a gas station, and Lucy enters the convenience store for coffee. When she goes back outside, Stephen has left her stranded in the middle of nowhere, which makes her laugh.