Missing You episode 4 recap and review: ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’

We're nearing the end of the new Harlan Coben Netflix show, Missing You, and things are getting really good! At the end of Missing You episode 3, Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) learns that her friend, Aqua (Mary Malone), was the person who attacked Brendan (Oscar Kennedy) in the park.

Missing You episode 4 begins shortly after, but first, we get to see a flashback of Josh (Ashley Walters) showing Aqua the ring. He was going to propose to Kat before he left. Then, we’re in the interrogation room with Aqua and Kat. Aqua saw Brendan leaving Kat’s place and she followed him because she wanted to try to protect Josh. Remember, Aqua believes Josh isn’t a bad guy. During the conversation, Aqua has a breakdown after being triggered by a memory of someone banging on a door. We don’t know what that means, but it likely has to do with Josh’s disappearance.

Back at her apartment, Kat helps Aqua get some rest, but Stacey (Jessica Plummer) shows up. She claims that she spoke to Josh that day in the park, and she told him to leave Kat alone. Kat leaves, frustrated her friends are keeping secrets.

Later, Charlie (Charlie Hamblett) finds a lead about a financial transaction. They pay him a visit and learn that he is moving money for Rishi, the missing man. They also learn that Rishi was scammed out of his money via a dating app. Well, well, well, that’s what Titus (Steve Pemberton) is up to. Basically, they are getting people hooked on dating apps, kidnapping them, transferring all of their money, and then killing them. But, hey, at least, he’s a good dog breeder.

At Titus’s farm, Dana Fells (Lisa Faulkner) is questioned by Titus about a bank account that she didn’t give them access to. Titus wants her to drain her son’s trust fund, but Dana doesn’t want to do it.

Josh’s picture was used in Titus’s catfishing scheme

Titus also learns that Kat recognized Josh's picture from the dating app. He sets his men on finding out who Kat is, what she knows, and if they need to kill her. They start stalking her.

Kat is now deep into three investigations: her father’s murder, Rishi and Dana’s disappearance, and finding out what happened to Josh. She gets an update from Charlie that the second set of fingerprints from the weapon used to kill her father was removed from the system. We saw Stagger (Richard Armitage) delete that earlier in the series.

Kat is still hung up on her father’s affair. She visits a friend who worked with her father, Clint Donovan (Lenny Henry). She claims that she felt Clint’s affair had something to do with his death, but that was never followed up. She reveals that the person Clint was having an affair with was named Parker.

Stacey also gets one step closer to finding Josh. Stacey finds a post office box associated with his name. She reads the log at the post office and finds a common time for the box to be picked up. She follows the man, who isn’t Josh, who collects from that box to a remote cottage. Just as she’s about to follow the lead, she’s kidnapped by two men and taken to a museum to meet with Calligan (James Nesbitt), the man her father was working for.

Calligan denies killing Clint Donovan

James Nesbitt as Calligan in Missing You - Credit: Netflix | Netflix

Calligan denies killing Clint. He claims that he was actually an asset to him. Calligan reveals that Monte didn’t kill Clint either. He reveals that a policeman was the person who killed Clint, covered it up, and then convinced Monte to take the fall. Calligan offers to “let all the secrets out” when Kat asks about Parker. Calligan asks Kat to forget about him if he helps find Parker, which he does eventually.

Back at Titus’s farm, Dana escapes after one of the dogs drops a stick. She beats up one Titus’ assistants and flees into the countryside.

Josh is alive

Kat gets dropped off at the home in the countryside. She questions a little girl about Reggie Cross or Josh Buchanan. When Kat turns around, Josh is there.

“I’m right here, Kat,” Josh says.

Wow! Well, well, well, Josh is actually alive. He has a daughter now! I have a feeling we’re going to find out in the series finale why Josh left, what he’s been up to, and how he connects the dots.

Missing You episode 4 grade: A-

Missing You episode 4, “Don’t You Forget About Me,” is easily the best episode of the season so far. We’re finally learning more and more about these mysteries, but every aspect of the series is improving as we come down to the wire. The performances are getting better. The pacing makes a lot more sense. It’s frantic at times, but it builds up to these twists and turns really well.

With only one episode remaining, there are still many parts of the mystery we don’t know, although we have enough breadcrumbs to start putting the pieces together. Clearly, Josh had nothing to do with Dana Fells. His profile picture was used to catfish her, or so it seems.

Calligan didn’t kill Clint, so who did? Everything is pointing toward Stagger at the moment, but then where does Josh fit in?

We’ll find out in Missing You episode 5!