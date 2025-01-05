Missing You episode 5 recap and review: 'Chain Reaction'

Missing You all comes to an end in episode 5, "Chain Reaction." Luckily, Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) gets all the answers to the questions she's been asking for years in the season finale.

Episode 5 begins right where Missing You episode 4 ended, with Kat learning that Josh (Ashley Walters) has been alive this whole time. She finally finds him 11 years after he ran away from their life. He now has a young daughter, Sadie. He tells Kat that Sadie's mother died years earlier.

Then, the pair start rehashing their relationship and why he left. Kat shares her theory that Josh ran after he learned Clint (Lenny Henry) was a dirty cop, and he didn't want to have to lie to her. He agrees, but there's still something missing. He tells her that he's sorry, and they nearly kiss before she pulls away. Josh confesses that he still loves her after all this time. Kat leaves in a hurry.

Back at Titus's farm, Dana (Lisa Faulkner) escapes, but the men trying to find her say that they're going to kill her son. Titus (Steve Pemberton) and one of his minions have found Brendan (Oscar Kennedy) at Kat's apartment. Dana sneaks back into the house and calls Brendan and tells him to run, but Titus calls Brendan and tells him to get into the back of the van they were using to surveil Kat's apartment. Kat arrives just in time to see them leave with Brendan in the back. Meanwhile, Dana kills one of Titus's minions at the house with an axe.

Stagger (Richard Armitage) questions Kat about her involvement with Josh, Calligan (James Nesbitt), and Monte Leburne (Marc Warren). Stagger admits to Kat that he paid off Monte to take the fall for killing Clint. He claims that he did it to keep Kat and her family safe. Stagger says that he was trying to keep from the truth to protect her. Kat doesn't totally buy it, but it's quite convincing.

Kat and her team tracks the van to several dog breeders in the area, and they send a team.

At Titus's house, they find one of his men dead in the kitchen. They realize that Dana could have called the police. Titus orders one of his men to burn down the farm before the police get there.

Kat and Nia (Catherine Ayers) are minutes away when they see the smoke from the fire. They request back up and fire crews.

Missing You ending

It's all about go down at the farm at the end of Missing You!

As the farm burns, Dana frees all the people who Titus and his people kidnapped. They also kill one of the people as Kat and Nia arrive. As they flee, Titus holds Brendan hostage. He shoots him in the leg to draw Dana out. Before Titus shoots Dana, Kat arrives and shoots him in the head.

As the crews are cleaning up the farm, Calligan calls Kat and reveals Parker's location. Remember, Parker was the person that her father was having an affair with, who turns out to be a man. And, it all starts to make sense!

Clint and Parker were lovers, and that's why he went to the lengths he did to keep Odette and Kat from finding out about their life together. Parker reveals that he and Clint were together for 14 years.

Parker reveals that Calligan blackmailed Clint into working for him because Clint was hiding a secret life. Calligan would have revealed his relationship if he didn't work for him.

Why did Josh leave?

At her apartment, Josh is there. He offers to buy Kat an ice cream. They have a big chat about why he left, but he still withholds the truth. Josh tries to make a move to get back together with Kat. And, she's surprisingly into it.

The old friends get back together and have a night out. In the morning, Josh and Kat are about to go their separate ways until Charlie (Charlie Hamblett) calls with the results of the fingerprints on Clint's murder weapon. It's Josh's fingerprints!

Josh reveals to Kat what really happened the night Clint died.

Aqua (Mary Malone) saw Clint with Parker that night during their breakup. Clint panicked and attacked Aqua, who called Josh for help. Clint had called Stagger for Aqua's address, and they all met up at Aqua's apartment. Aqua tells Clint that he must come clean to Odette and Kat about his life with Parker.

While Clint attacks Aqua, Josh arrives and tries to save Aqua. In the scuffle, Clint is stabbed accidentally and dies on the floor. Stagger covered it up at Clint's request and to protect Odette and Kat. Josh couldn't live with himself because of what happened, so he left because he felt so guilty.

Kat seems to accept Josh's apology. The series ends with her reaching for his hand.

Missing You episode 5 grade: A

The Missing You finale is clearly the best episode of the series. All the mysteries are tied up in a nice, neat bow, but not without a devastating twist implicating Josh, Aqua, and Stagger in Clint's death. It was actually all Clint's fault, though. Had Josh not arrived, he likely would have killed Aqua.

I was a little worried that five episodes was going to feel quite short for this mystery, but I'm so glad that they didn't drag it out for an addition two or three episodes. There are definitely a few of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows that should be a little bit shorter.

Rosalind Eleazar is the clear star of Missing You. What a performance! I hope we get to see Eleazar in another show soon!