Missing You preview: Harlan Coben's new Netflix show arrives on New Year's Day

You've been waiting almost a full year for another new Harlan Coben Netflix show after the smash hit Fool Me Once premiered on New Year's Day 2024. Some might even say, "We've been missing you, Harlan Coben."

We have some good news to share as we approach the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. Another new Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix very soon, and it's called Missing You!

Missing You starring Rosalind Eleazar premieres on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2025.

The new series from Victoria Asare-Archer and Nimer Rashed is based on Coben's novel of the same name that was published in 2014. Like many of Coben's stories, it is set in the United States, but it's been adapted and tweaked for the typical UK setting. Danny Brocklehurst and Coben produced the series for Netflix.

Missing You release time

Missing You premieres on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Jan. 1! As soon as the clocks turn to 2025 in the Pacific Time Zone, you can watch Missing You! In other words, as long as you stay up until it hits midnight on the West Coast of the US, which most people will do with it being New Year's Eve and all that, you can start watching Missing You on Netflix immediately!

It's not so great if you live on the East Coast of the US or in the UK. You'll have some decisions to make, of course. Missing You will be released at 3 a.m. ET. In the United Kingdom, you can start your Missing You binge-watch at 8 a.m. GMT.

Here are some of the Missing You release times in some of the time zones where the series will be most popular on Wednesday, Jan. 1:

West Coast (US): 12 a.m. PT

Mountain (US): 1 a.m. M

Central (US): 2 a.m. C

East Coast (US): 3 a.m. ET

UK and Ireland: 8 a.m. GMT

France and Central Europe: 9 a.m. CET

Australia (Eastern): 5 p.m. AEST

Cast

Missing You has an incredible cast. You'll probably even recognize some of these actors and actresses from many of the other Harlan Coben Netflix shows, including Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt.

Here's the full cast of Missing You:

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan

Richard Armitage as Ellis Stagger

Jessica Plummer as Stacey

James Nesbitt as Calligan

Ashley Walters as Josh

Mary Malone as Aqua

Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan

Marc Warren as Monte

Samantha Spiro as Sally

Lisa Faulkner as Dana

Steve Pemberton as Titus

Trailer and synopsis

Missing You has an excellent premise! It's basically the perfect combination of mystery and intrigue that we've come to expect of the many Harlan Coben Netflix shows.

Here is the synopsis for the series, via Netflix:

Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiance Josh - the love of her life - disappeared and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Not everything is as it seems in Missing You. Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect an exciting mystery set to open old wounds. Kat has been trying to move on for 11 years after her fiance, Josh, disappeared without a trace. Haunted by his absence, Kat tries to make sense of his sudden reappearance on social media. Meanwhile, Kat is a detective, and there's a new case to solve. Kat tries to put the pieces together as the past continues to bubble up and get in the way.

Again, this is exactly what we expect in a Harlan Coben series. Kat is clearly the through line with the various mysteries. She'll have to overcome a lot of ghosts if she wants to get to the bottom of this.

Missing You is only five episodes

Unfortunately, Missing You is on the shorter side compared to many of Coben's Netflix shows. Typically, each new series ranges from about 6-8 episodes. Missing You is only five episodes, so it's going to be a quick watch for most fans. Honestly, I have a feeling many fans are going to watch the full series in one day, maybe two days.

Compared to Fool Me Once, which was released last year, Missing You is going to feel like quite a short series. Fool Me Once was only eight episodes, but there were definitely some longer episodes in that batch with a shorter season finale.

Missing You was filmed in the Greater Manchester area

Like many of Coben's Netflix shows, Miss You was filmed in and around the Greater Manchester area. There are definitely a few locations that fans of the other Coben shows, like The Stranger, Fool Me Once, and Stay Close, will recognize.

According to reports from The Bolton News and Wirral Globe, additional filming locations include Bolton, Parkgate, and the Wirral Peninsula. For those who don't know, all those locations are in North Western England near Manchester.

Missing You is the ninth Harlan Coben Netflix show

Missing You is officially the ninth Netflix original series based on one of Coben's novels or a project from Coben. And, there are even more Netflix shows based on Coben's works in the works right now.

We shared the full list of Coben's Netflix shows, including Missing You:

Safe

The Stranger

Fool Me Once

Stay Close

The Woods

Hold Tight

The Innocent

Gone For Good

Missing You (Jan. 1, 2025)

Don't forget to watch Missing You on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 1! It's definitely one of the best Netflix shows coming in 2025!

Don't forget to watch Missing You on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 1! It's definitely one of the best Netflix shows coming in 2025!