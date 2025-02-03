Mo dropped its series finale on Netflix, but the creator still has ideas for a Mo season 3

The end of January 2025 brought us a great conclusion to Mo on Netflix, with the last episode of season 2 being the series finale. Going in before the show returned, we did know this would be the final season. And though it ends on a bittersweet note, I think the ending was great and what Mo has set out to do since season 1 was achieved.

Though Netflix has brought the show to an end, the creator, Mo Amer, still has more ideas for a potential Mo season 3 if Netflix, or maybe even another platform, would be interested. Ahead of the finale, Amer spoke with Variety about the season and that he "can't believe" it's the final one. Here's what he told the outlet:

“There’s so much to give, so it’s kind of ridiculous to only fit it into two seasons. All the love that we got the first season — let’s see what that turns into. There’s an immense amount of story to cover for many seasons.”

Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

I mean, he's not wrong. Even though Mo season 2 finally saw Mo get a green card thanks to Maria suggesting they marry (they don't officially get back together though) and his mother Yusra and brother Sameer's asylum cases resolved, their story is still beginning in a way now that they have more opportunities as official American citizens.

The wonderful and great olive oil business they'd started is now up in the air since Buddy is selling the farm. And with Mo letting his temper get away from him, an outburst made it all over social media with the new owners backing out of working with the family. So now after their heartwarming trip to Palestine, they're going to have to figure out how to make a living.

EDDY CHEN/NETFLIX

Unfortunately with the current political climate in the U.S., and the still fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, that could make for more important stories that need to be told in a series like Mo. And even if the creative team wanted to dig more into the past, there's more to talk about there as well. Not just current events. The show was able to achieve its goals - introduce viewers to the struggles of Palestinian refugees, and refugees in general as we saw those trying to cross the border from Mexico, and get the Najjar family to finally visit Palestine.

Though even so, I do agree with Amer that there could be plenty more story to tell about the Najjar family, as well as all the other important issues a show like this highlights. And it does all with an air of lightness given it's a comedy-drama. And the formula certainly works. Let's see. We know how much of a hustler Mo Najjar is, and it's clear the actor who plays him, Amer, is no different. You never know if a Mo season 3 could be possible. If it is, I'll be right there watching!

Both seasons of Mo are streaming on Netflix.