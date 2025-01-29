Mo season 2 release time, preview, and what to know before the new season streams on Netflix

It's only a matter of hours now until we get more of Mo Najjar's Arab and Texan flare that we've missed! He has such a can-do attitude no matter what life throws at him and his family, and it's certainly infectious when you watch. We can't wait to start streaming the new season! So when can you do so?

Mo season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. There's no split season situation here as all 8 episodes drop on premiere day. The release time is a late one, especially for a weekday for those of us in the U.S. Though this is the typical time Netflix releases all of its new content.

And, hey. Most of the episodes are around the 30-minute mark. It'll be easy for you to squeeze in at least a couple before bed! Well, whether you're watching from here in the U.S. or somewhere else in the world, the comedy-drama will also be premiering globally where the streamer is available. We shared the global release times below.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What's to come in Mo season 2 on Netflix

When the story picks up, Mo has a huge dilemma on his hands. After crossing the border into Mexico, he now has to find a way to legally enter the U.S. The issue is that he's a Palestinian refugee who is seeking asylum. Despite he and his family being in America for over 20 years, their case still hasn't been finalized.

So by crossing the border, there's a big chance he's going to lose the asylum case he's been waiting for, for so long. And there's the very really reality that he could be deported. As the trailer and synopsis show, he does make it back into Houston after spending six months in Mexico. Though the troubles don't end there!

There's the case to determine if he can stay in the U.S., he has to wear an ankle monitor around, and Maria has found a new beau. Honestly, Mo really can't catch a break. We'll see how it all plays out and hopefully there's a happy ending in store for him as Mo season 2 is the last.

It's disappointing the show is ending so soon after only two seasons. But I'm confident it'll be a great ride as we go on this last journey with Mo and his family. The series stars Mohammed "Mo" Amer as Mo Najjar, Farah Bsieso as his mother Yusra, Omar Elba as his brother Sameer, Teresa Ruiz as Maria, and Tobe Nwigwe as Nick.

Mo season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 on Netflix.