Monster season 4 lands new lead and two surprise stars

Netflix’s hit crime drama anthology Monster is back with a vengeance, and this time, it’s digging into one of the most bone-chilling murder cases in American history. For season 4, creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are turning their lens on Lizzie Borden, the infamous woman at the center of the 1892 axe murders that shocked the nation. Now, we just learned who will be stepping into the bloody shoes of Borden, as well as who else is joining the cast.

These exciting new cast additions come just a couple of weeks after learning that a fourth season of Monster was officially in the works. Monster season 3 is rumored to be released on Netflix sometime in October 2025, and it will center around the horrifying crimes of Ed Gein. Monster season 4 will see the series shift focus to the notorious Lizzie Borden case, delving deep into the mystery and controversy surrounding the axe murders that stunned Fall River, Massachusetts, in the 1800s.

Ella Beatty At The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals | Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

As reported by Deadline, Ella Beatty, daughter of well-known actors Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, will play Lizzie Borden, a real historical figure who was accused (and acquitted) of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892. Although Beatty is still fairly new to the entertainment world, you might have watched her in the FX anthology series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Kerry O'Shea. According to Deadline, the casting of Beatty followed a large international search, meaning the show's creative team looked at many candidates worldwide before choosing her.

Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps will also appear in the season. Hall is reportedly playing Lizzie’s stepmother, and Krieps is believed to be taking on the role of a maid. Hall is best known for her outstanding performances in films like Godzilla vs. Kong and The Night House. She's set to star in the upcoming FX drama series The Beauty.

On the other hand, you might have watched Krieps in the critically acclaimed film Phantom Thread and the WWII drama series Das Boot. You can also expect to see her in Monster season 3, although it's unclear who she is playing. That said, all three actresses have previous connections to Ryan Murphy’s productions.

The story of Lizzie Borden has been adapted before, including Lifetime’s The Lizzie Borden Chronicles starring Christina Ricci, and the 2018 biographical thriller film Lizzie starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart. It'll be interesting to see how Monster season 4 approaches this infamous case. But for now, this is all that has been revealed about the fourth season so far.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more information on the popular anthology series!

