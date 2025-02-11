George R. R. Martin weighs in on next Game of Thrones show

George R.R. Martin has weighed in on the newest Game of Thrones spinoff, so what’s his verdict on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Game of Thrones fans are, of course, still awaiting the update for the novel series. While the show is long over, the Song of Ice and Fire novels are still going with George R.R. Martin, who is infamous for taking his time in writing.

At least fans are going to be treated to a new addition to the GOT universe in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The upcoming series is based on Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight. Expectations are naturally high but how does Martin feel?

Well, on his blog, the author posted his feelings after seeing the first six episodes and they’re pretty positive!

“It’s done. Ira and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production. I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm and Tanselle Too-Tall.”

The good words are notable, given Martin famously had some harsh takes on House of the Dragon. In a now-deleted post, he complained about the series shifting events from his books and its overall tone. So, him championing this upcoming show indicates it’s much better. That adds more hype to a show already getting some good buzz.

Photograph courtesy of HBO

What to expect from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The story is set almost a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It will focus on Dunka aka Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Egg / Prince Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) who are paired together on some journeys.

As any GOT fan knows, Aegon ends up playing a huge role in events that lead to a grand war. Thus, this prequel will show how he developed as a character. However, Martin is warning fans that it won’t be the epic action some might expect.

“It’s as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject). Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you. There’s a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers… this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means.”

While some may be a bit let down at the lack of action, this might be a good direction for the show. It’s meant to be a character study of how Duncan educates Aegon about the world and a more grounded approach to the franchise.

Martin didn’t offer an update for the show’s release date, merely saying it was expected later this year. He also threw in a passing mention to finishing The Winds of Winter. So with the creator himself saying it’s worth watching, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms just gets more exciting as an addition to the Game of Thrones world.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on HBO in 2025.