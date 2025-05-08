The Morning Show star reveals exciting filming update, hints at season 4 storyline

Karen Pittman who plays Mia Jordan in The Morning Show has provided us with a couple of long-awaited updates for season 4 that we've all been waiting for. The Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led series released its season 3 finale back in November 2023 on Apple TV+. Filming on the new season began in September 2024, but we haven't had many updates about its status since then. That is, until now.

The actress was on SiriusXM's The Julia Cunningham Show where she talked about the drama series, providing some teases about the upcoming story, and a production update too. According to the actress, The Morning Show season 4 is done filming and is currently in post-production. Here's what she said, per Collider:

"We're done filming and I know that they're furiously trying to create final edits and production and all those things. So much goes into this show even after we finish filming it... Knowing what I know about what season four is, it's gonna be very interesting to see what people feel about it, knowing the political sociopolitical climate."

The Morning Show season 3 on Apple TV+

Why The Morning Show season 4 might be taking so long

She also revealed that the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be featured in the new season's storyline. I personally think that's what could have delayed the production a bit, because they were waiting for the results. Pitmman said that the elections were going on during the last few weeks of filming. Then the series got the cameras rolling on tackling the political story for their fictional newscast "a couple weeks after the election."

Now, look. Historically, there's been about a two-year gap between each season of The Morning Show. So this isn't anything new. Though I do think that this season could have been done quicker if the writers decided not to include the presidential elections. This is just a speculative opinion on my end. It definitely does make sense they'd want to include this in the new season, and it will make for an interesting storyline to follow.

The previous seasons of the drama have come out either in September or November, so fingers crossed The Morning Show season 4 arrives in September or November 2025. I really hope this is the case. We've waited long enough! With the update that filming is done and the team is now onto post-production, I think it's definitely feasible. The series doesn't have huge special effects like fantasy shows for example. I can't wait!

The third season ended on a couple of really good cliffhangers, including Alex derailing Paul's plans to sell UBA by creating a deal with Laura who works at NBN. The two come with a plan to merge the two companies. So that will be interesting to see the aftermath of. There's also the big fact that Bradley and Hal go to turn themselves in regarding his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attacks, and the fact Bradley deleted an image of him there to protect her brother. There's so much juicy content to get into!

