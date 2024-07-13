Get your first-look at The Morning Show season 4 as filming begins
It's official fellow The Morning Show fans! Filming for season 4 is finally underway. We knew that production for the new season was set to begin in July 2024, but we weren't sure when exactly. Well, thanks to our awesome leading ladies, now it's confirmed. The Morning Show season 4 has started filming as of July 8, 2024.
Jennifer Aniston who plays Alex Levy was the first to share some snaps, giving us a first-look behind-the-scenes of the popular and dramatic Apple TV+ series. On Instagram, the actress shared two photos that already has us fans excited for what's to come!
The first is her posing with co-stars Reese Witherspoon, who plays Bradley Jackson, and surprisingly, Tig Notaro who is Amanda. The actress was first introduced in season 3 as Paul Marks' (Jon Hamm) chief of staff. With the way things ended between Alex and Paul, I wasn't expecting him to necessarily be in season 4. And perhaps he isn't. But where does Amanda fit into all of this? And does this mean Paul will be sticking around? I don't know! But we'll find out soon enough.
The second image is of Aniston's script for The Morning Show season 4 episode 1, titled "My Roman Empire." I'm assuming the title is referencing the 2023 TikTok trend, with Roman Empire meaning something someone is thinking about often. And I mean, these characters have a lot to think about with all their challenges.
Aniston isn't the only one to give us a first-look at production! Witherspoon also shared some of her own photos on Instagram as well. The actress gave us three - the same image Aniston shared posing with her lovely co-stars, a snap of her script which reveals the first episode is written by Zander Lehmann and Charlotte Stoudt, and a group photo of some very important people who work behind-the scenes.
Some of those are costume designer Sophie De Rakoff, makeup artist Tracey Levy, producer Josie Craven, and president of film and TV at production company Hello Sunshine Lauren Neustadter. Hello Sunshine was founded by Witherspoon, and it's one of the production companies that brings the drama series to life.
When could season 4 come out?
Based on the scheduling pattern of previous seasons, it's expected that The Morning Show season 4 filming will take about seven months. That means the cast and production should wrap around February 2025. After filming is done, Apple TV+ previously released seasons 1 and 2 only four months after. However season 3 wrapped February 2023 but didn't debut until seven months later in September 2023.
With the streamer either releasing seasons in September and November, I'm guessing that we will have to wait until around September 2025 for season 4 to arrive. For whatever reason, Apple TV+ seems to like to release the show in the fall. So it's a long wait ahead. But, hey. At least we know work on the fourth season is being done and now all we can do is be patient.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+!