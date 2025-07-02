The Morning Show star to lead Best Offer Wins series adaptation for Hulu

Hulu clearly had the most, and best, to offer when it comes to developing new series Best Offer Wins, based on the book of the same name by former Washington Post journalist Marisa Kashino. Deadline reports that multiple studios were interested in taking over the project, which has now ultimately gone to Hulu.

What's exciting is that there's a major The Morning Show star who is set to lead the series, and that would be Greta Lee! She's best known for playing Stella Bak on the Apple TV+ drama alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, as well as award-nominated film Past Lives.

2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala | Monica Schipper/GettyImages

I have truly become more of a fan of Lee over the years, first introduced to her on The Morning Show, and excited to see the show back for season 4 on Sept. 17, 2025. As for the new series, no filming start date or other details have been shared. It seems like the project is still in very early development as it has just got picked up by the streamer and Lee seems to be the first and only cast member brought on so far.

So what is the upcoming drama set to be about? It's quite an interesting psychological thriller sort of story, that's for sure. As mentioned above, Best Offer Wins is based on the novel by Kashino, which actually hasn't been published yet. It's set to come out later in the year on Nov. 25. This is the author's first book, so it's pretty impressive that there were studios already interested in bringing it to the small screen.

Episode 6. Greta Lee in "The Morning Show," premiering September 17, 2025 on Apple TV+

Lee seems to be taking on the lead role of Margo Miyake, a 37-year-old publicist living in the Washington D.C. area with her husband, Ian. It's been 18 months and 11 failed bidding wars to find a home, and she's fed up. She is ready to "get their marriage, plan to have a baby, and whole life back on track," which she believes she'll be able to do with the perfect home, per the synopsis of the book.

When she finds out that there's the perfect home about to go on the market in a month, Margo resorts to some stalking, trespassing, and getting into the homeowners' lives in way that's "increasingly unhinged." Everything seems to finally be working in her favor until "she hits a snag in her plan." Nothing will stop her at this point though, and the book/series promises that the character is a complex one that will make us want to root for her, even when we're shocked by some of the actions she goes through.

Color me intrigued! This all sounds so good, and I know Lee is going to bring her all to the role. Best Offer Wins will be written by Suzanne Heathcote, who is best known for being the showrunner of Killing Eve season 3.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Best Offer Wins on Hulu.

More streaming news from Show Snob: