Motorheads season 2 gets concerning renewal update

It's been over a month since Prime Video premiered the coming-of-age drama series Motorheads, and there still isn't word on whether the new fan-favorite will be back for season 2. That's not entirely bad news since a significant amount of time hasn't elapsed, but a new update grows our concern that the wait for an official renewal or cancellation could persist for much longer.

According to TV Line, "it's too soon to be expecting renewal news" about Motorheads season 2, which makes sense given we're only shy of a month over the show's May 20 release date. Still, fellow streaming service Netflix has been known to dish out quick renewals to shows that put up impressive numbers. Motorheads has gained some serious momentum, so what's the hold up?

Motorheads season 2 could still happen on Prime Video

However, it's not all concerning news. The numbers for Motorheads speak for themselves. A week after the show's 10-episode binge drop on Prime Video, the series shot straight to the No. 1 new show on the streaming service in the United States. Motorheads maintained its stellar debut and has cultivated a loyal following online, which all adds up the perfect recipe for renewal.

Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo), Zac (Michael Cimino) and Marcel (Nicolas Cantu) in MOTORHEADS | Prime Video © Amazon Content Service LLC

Unlike Netflix, which in recent years has become much quicker with renewal announcements, most of the other streaming services don't adhere to a set pattern for announcing renewals or cancellations. A renewal could be announced before a show's season finale, after the drop or season finale, weeks after the drop/season finale, or even months later.

Still, Netflix can be unpredictable, too. The streamer announced Ransom Canyon season 2 over two months after the Western romantic drama premiered. Prime Video doesn't really have a cadence for these things, though it's worth noting that the streamer ended up announcing the cancellation of The Wheel of Time about a month after its finale.

Maybe the cancellation of that particularly expensive series could work in the favor of Motorheads season 2. Regardless, Prime Video needs to start stacking its decks with new content and building a new library of hits. The Summer I Turned Pretty ends its run later this summer, and the streamer will be in desperate need of young adult content. Motorheads and We Were Liars could be the answer.

Motorheads has earned mostly positive reception from critics and holds a 78% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. While the series wasn't heralded as some sort of game-changing entry in the teen drama pantheon, critics and fans lauded the series as a gripping and entertaining series that's full of grounded heart and larger than life twists. Hopefully, this concerning update turns into an exciting one soon!

More Prime Video stories from Show Snob: