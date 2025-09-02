Motorheads season 2 isn't happening at Amazon (but there's still hope for the show)

Prime Video often rolls out incredible shows, only to cancel them after one or two seasons. Motorheads didn't escape this fate. The cancellation news hit late Friday, Aug. 29, and I'm still not over the heartbreak.

After only one season, Prime Video cut the engine on what could be an amazing young adult show. Although Motorheads is an Amazon original series, the streamer has already given the executive producer, Jason Seagraves, and the creator, John A. Norris, permission to find a new potential home.

In July 2025, Prime Video's Head of TV Vernon Sanders had nothing but good things to say about Motorheads' promising future on the streamer when chatting with Deadline. He mentioned how the streamer was "really wowed by the idea of the show" as they were launching NASCAR, Motorheads stood as "an asset" to speak to the fans of that genre.

Prime Video went from being "quite proud" of the show to canceling it less than two months later. With a massive fan base behind the show, despite a lack of promotion before its premiere, Motorheads hit No. 1 on Prime Video overnight in May 2025.

Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo), Zac (Michael Cimino) and Marcel (Nicolas Cantu) in MOTORHEADS Prime Video © Amazon Content Service LLC

It's no surprise that the showrunners and fanbase are devastated about the cancellation. Not only was the series only in its first season, but it also ended with some major cliffhangers. The mystery from episode 1 remains unanswered. Harris's survival is unknown after his accident that left Zac stunned. Christian Maddox left behind a photo of himself and Logan at Spider Lake. Although Caitlyn calls this mysterious Spider Lake, the audience is left in the dark. Who answered the phone? What happened to Christian and the money, and where did he disappear to? Are all answers at Spider Lake? With Prime Video canceling Motorheads, we may never know. I'm not the only fan who's upset.

Fans have been campaigning for the show's renewal on X (Twitter) and TikTok, which hasn't gone unnoticed by the showrunners. Due to the passion behind the need for another season, Jason and John have already gotten Amazon's permission to find another home for their show. I'll admit that the lack of promotion and not being a book adaptation hurt Motorhead's chances, but at the same time, it also stood out among the existing ideas. The coming-of-age street racing series proved that original ideas are still out there, even when they aren't a book first.

Despite the disappointing cancellation on Prime Video, fans should remain hopeful because the showrunners believe in their show. They have big dreams for the show that John A. Norris created during the COVID pandemic, aiming to bring joy to the world. In just one season, he made a world worth exploring. A universe that resembled worlds such as The Outsiders, Outer Banks, and Grease. It gave us everything and more, from hard-core street racing to budding romances woven into family rivalries. It's a story worth watching. It deserves more seasons and answers to those heartbreaking cliffhangers.

Special Screening Of Prime Video's "Motorheads" | Michael Tullberg/GettyImages

Jason told Deadline that he and Johnny "set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together." I'll say they succeed in creating a multi-genre show that appeals to all ages. After everything, they're "proud of this show they created," even with "low audience awareness, the passionate fanbase made sure the series wasn't ignored." It's a beautiful tribute to how loved this show and the characters became in only 10 episodes.

Thanks to the fanbase's enthusiasm, Jason adds that they're "optimistic Motorheads will find a home that believes in and supports the show." Despite the cancellation, I'm not giving up hope that we'll see the residents of Ironwood again in the future. Prime Video may have cut the engine, but just like Caitlyn, we're too stubborn to give up.

All episodes of Motorheads are streaming on Prime Video.