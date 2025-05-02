Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 update seems promising despite long wait

In May 2024, Prime Video announced that a Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 was happening. Now a year later, there still isn't much known about the second season of the action drama. Though there is an update on the status of the next chapter of this story.

Per Screen Rant, season 1 composer David Fleming shared that scripts have been written but the cameras have not started rolling just yet. Just like us, he doesn't know much but it's a small update at least since we haven't heard anything since the renewal. Here's what he told the outlet:

"They definitely haven't started filming it yet, so I know basically as much as you do, but I think I'll be on it. I know they've written it. I can't wait for it. I think there’s a lot of moving parts to figure out on that one."

Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Prime Video

The first season lead by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine featured a lot of action, obviously. This included many stunts and things blowing up. That requires a big budget, so that could be one of the moving parts Fleming is talking about. There's also the fact that apparent Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 is going to focus on two new leads. So perhaps the show is having trouble finding the perfect duo to step into Glover and Erskine's shoes.

Mark Eydelshteyn has already been confirmed as taking on the role of Mr. Smith in season 2. There's also Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher in talks to play the co-lead, Mrs. Smith, alongside Eydelshteyn. Though there have been no updates here on whether the deal closed, so that could be another hold up.

Personally, I wasn't a huge fan of the series. It felt very drawn out and boring most of the time. So I'm not too keen on a second season. There's also the fact that for some reason, the creative team is looking to make this an anthology when season 1 ended on the major cliffhanger, having us question whether the Smiths survived.

Just because I invested the time in the first season, I may have been open to checking out season 2 to see where their story goes next. But with new cast members taking the lead, to be frank I'm not invested at all. Because the writers have chosen to take this route, now it feels like season 2 is even more unnecessary.

I guess we have to wait for some more solid updates right now. Of course without production starting, there's no release date at the moment. And if you don't feel the same as I do and are excited about Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2, at least you can be rest assured that work on the Prime Video series is being done and perhaps with the scripts written, casting will be confirmed and filming will begin soon.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 on Prime Video.