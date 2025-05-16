Murderbot episode 2 slows the story down a little too much (Review)

The first episode of new Apple TV+ series Murderbot introduced us to the titular character, the group it's protecting, and laid down the groundwork for some of the mysterious forces at play. Murderbot episode 2, "Eye Contact," continues that in an intriguing way. Here's our review of the episode. SPOILERS BELOW.

Alexander Skarsgård and David Dastmalchian in "Murderbot," premiering May 16, 2025 on Apple TV+.

This episode mostly focused on Gurathin's suspicions of Murderbot, and the fact that he believes it's malfunctioning. The two go back and forth for most of the episode. I get it, but this got a little boring at times because as a viewer, we didn't really learn anything new. So again, I get why the scene was necessary in terms of Gurathin's mistrust and the fact that this Sec Unit really does not like eye contact. But it felt a bit too long. And that's saying something since the episode is only half an hour long.

The team wants to explore an unknown area to learn more about the creepy crawly creature that attacked them in episode 1, but Gurathin asks them to go without Murderbot because he thinks it will be safer that way. There's no trust there right now. He turns out to be wrong though, and it almost cost Mensah's life. Even so, this team is clearly very close and not simply co-workers. They act more like a family. Which doesn't help Murderbot's attempts at staying emotional free because they're all so nice to it. Except for Gurathin.

Noma Dumezweni in "Murderbot," premiering May 16, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Thankfully Mensah is ok. She's becoming one of my favorite characters already. She takes on too much responsibility on herself as the leader of the team, and needs to chill out a bit or her panic attacks are just going to get worse. Even though it was dangerous, Mensah's mission wasn't a complete loss though. For some reason, the creatures are attracted to a certain spot and they wind up dead there.

The team is confused and doesn't know what it could be and what's causing this. They suspect alien involvement, which apparently is illegal to probe into in this universe. Interesting. Again, another mysterious plot point that may come into play. There's another team nearby, DeltFall, so they try to make contact to compare notes. Unbeknownst to PreservationAux, something major happened!

Everyone who's a part of DeltFall is dead, with their Sec Unit destroyed. When no one answers, Mensah decides they need to go pay them a visit in person. Murderbot warns, "of course. What could possibly go wrong?" Yup, we agree with you there!

Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," premiering May 16, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Overall Murderbot episode 2 wasn't a bad episode, but it wasn't as interesting to me as the premiere. It does build upon what was established in episode 1, so there's that. Though the pacing of this one felt much slower and a little drawn out. I don't need action all the time. But again. I don't need all this exposition, especially since it's information we already know.

Though that cliffhanger does make up for it a little bit. Did the other team and their Sec Unit get attacked by something, or someone? Did the Sec Unit turn on them and they destroyed it before losing their lives? Or is there another explanation all together? So many questions! We'll find out next Friday, May 23, when episode 3 is released. Be sure to come back for our review then! Episode grade level: C.

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.