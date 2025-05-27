Murderbot episode 3 recap: Our favorite Sec Unit may be in danger

Murderbot premiered last week on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, and it was an intriguing start to the sci-fi comedy series. The first episode really gets you into the world, while episode 2 slowed down a bit too much. Though the ending made up for it, which leads us to Murderbot episode 3, "Risk Assessment." Here's a quick recap of what happened in the episode!

Even though Murderbot doesn't think it's a good idea, the group decides to go and see why the other team they were trying to get in contact with aren't answering. As we saw in the final moments of the second episode, everyone, including the Sec Units are dead. So they're walking into very dangerous territory.

Noma Dumezweni, Sabrina Wu, Tattiawna Jones and Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

We keep hearing about the corporation and how apparently no one likes them. Mensah mentions to Gurathin that they would love to see them fail. She also later tells Murderbot that she feels responsible for the team's lives, and that they're trying to stay economically independent, unlike some of their colleagues, from the corporation. Now in the third episode, there's been mentions of the negativity of the corporation, but we haven't really gotten into why so I wonder if that will come into play a little later.

Gurathin and Bharadwaj stay behind, I'm assuming since Bharadwaj is still recovering, while the rest are on their way to investigate. Also apparently, Gurathin is in love with Mensah. This team's lives are as dramatic, or becoming even more dramatic, than the soap operas Murderbot likes to watch so much. I'm sighing and laughing at the same time.

Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Once they arrive, the weirdly endearing Sec Unit tells the team that he's going to go see what's going alone because he can't get clear read on the three Sec Units the other team has. Of course that's suspicious and it's job is to protect Mensah and the team, first and foremost. That's why it lies to them saying nothing is awry, even though the bot has just walked in on the massacre scene we saw at the end of episode 2.

It looks like at least one unit was hacked into, and the other two tried to stop it but couldn't. After Murderbot and one of the Sec Units that's not completely destroyed have a robot fight, Murderbot is able to defeat it. Though that's not the end of it. Another mysterious unit comes from behind and attacks Murderbot. And, that's where the episode ends. Again, what an intriguing cliffhanger!

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.