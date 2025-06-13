Murderbot episode 6 sees Sec Unit start to live up to its name (Recap)

Murderbot has been a pretty consistent new series on Apple TV+ overall so far, though I think Murderbot episode 6, "Command Feed," is arguably its best one yet. It could have to do with the fact that Sec Unit and Mensah were teamed up alone in the episode, the only two characters I frankly care about. We don't learn much, but there's a bit more information revealed. Plus, Sec Unit enjoys a violent act a little too much. Here's a recap of the episode. Spoilers below.

As we saw in the final moments of the previous episode, episode 5, Mensah and Murderbot decided to go to the beacon to ask for help following the deaths of the DeltFall team and their rogue Sec Units. However when the two get close, it explodes. The sixth episode picks up where we left off, and unsurprisingly (and thankfully) the two partners are ok.

Noma Dumezweni and Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot episode 6 on Apple TV+

Murderbot and Mensah are at odds for the first time

However, their hopper very much isn't and got damaged in the explosion. Our favorite bot is supposed to have the repair manual in its system, however it hilariously decided to delete the instructions to make room to download its favorite soap opera, Sanctuary Moon season 19. I was laughing so hard when it revealed this, and at poor Mensah's face.

The two have a little tiff as Mensah can't believe Sec Unit did that for a show that's not premium quality, which it begs to differ. This was the first time we really see Mensah get frustrated with it. Though honestly, she does have a point here. However, it may have actually been good that the soap opera was downloaded because when she has another panic attack, Murderbot puts on a calming episode which does help her calm down. It was weirdly endearing watching it enjoying the series so much.

Eventually, the two figure out a way to get the hopper running. Though it requires Mensah to get uncomfortable and gutsy, getting into the bot's nerve fibers from its spine to use to power up the hopper. They eventually do just in time to save the rest of the Preservation Alliance team.

David Dastmalchian in Murderbot episode 6 on Apple TV+

Leebeebee shows her true colors to Preservation Alliance

They very much are in trouble because, as I suspected, Leebeebee did not have pure intentions at all. She was never in dnager and wasn't even a part of the DeltFall team. It was all a set up to get them there, and even Murderbot and Mensah experiencing the explosion was a set up too. She asks for access to the maps, survey analysis, and information that they have.

What it's being used for and who she works for exactly is still unknown. Though we're getting a little closer to finding out what exactly is going on as the mystery thickens. Leebeebee was in it for the money, and tells the team that they'll meet who she's working for soon enough. Just when they have enough Sec Units. Huh. That's interesting. Clearly someone is trying to build an army of rogue bots. But for what purpose?

Everything she was saying to Bharadwaj as the two seemed like they were connecting turned out to be a lie. Though was the fact that DeltFall also had parts of and areas left off of their corporate issued maps true? There could be something fishy going on at the company.

I don't know how ruthless Leebeebee is, she was killed a little too soon. By Murderbot. Though for a moment before it and Mensah came in, it kind of looked like Bharadwaj was getting through to her. I guess we'll never know. That's because Murderbot comes in and shoots her right in the head, blowing her head off. That was an interesting visual to see. Gosh. In the final moments, Sec Unit declares that killing Leebeebee felt good. Oop! The team is now in danger and needs to relocate. Where will they go next?

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.