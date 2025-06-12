Murderbot episode 6 preview teases something bad is about to happen

So just like at the end of episode 4 a couple of weeks ago, Murderbot on Apple TV+ keeps trying to leave us with these cliffhangers wondering whether its alive or not. In the previous episode, episode 5, we were left with the same question. And this time, Mensah's life is in danger too.

So what's going to happen next? Well based on the images and synopsis, something bad is about to go down. But before we get into that, let's find out when exactly you can start watching the new episode.

Murderbot episode 6, "Command Feed," premieres Friday, June 13, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. You may have noticed the time zone the streamer releases new episodes. Since it's on east coast time, that is good news for some of you who live in other parts of the country as that means the episode will actually be available to you tonight. Check out a breakdown of the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, June 13

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 12

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 12

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, June 12

What the Murderbot episode 6 preview tells us

As mentioned above, it's clear there's nothing to worry about when it comes to whether Sec Unit and Mensah have survived. At the end of episode 5, the final moments showed the duo getting too close to the beacon the two were traveling to so they could get some help. Though it was a trap, and it explodes and seemingly engulfs them too. Well, I knew that they'd be fine, and the images and following sneak peek clip prove just that. Watch it below!

Ha! I love how Sec Unit of course puts on a "soothing" episode of Sanctuary Moon to help itself and Mensah calm down. She seems not to appreviate it now, though I think she will in a few moments. However even if the two are alive, that definitely doesn't mean everything is just fine. Murderbot episode 6's description teases that there's a "critical setback" that affects the team. Perhaps they think Murderbot and Mensah are gone? Why the crying faces in the image shared below?

Plus, remember that seemingly lone survivor, Leebeebee? I was sus about her then, and it sounds like something about her is going to be sus now. She can't be trusted. Check out the official synopsis below:

"A critical setback sends the team into a spiral. Mensah rolls the dice on a tricky procedure. Leebeebee changes her tune."

Another photo shows Gurathin wounded, and I feel like the images are trying to make it look like Sec Unit went rogue, and its behind it. Though if I had to take a guess, based on the fact that the synopsis teases Lebeebee changes her tune, she turns on the team for some reason. And now they're in danger. It's just a theory, but clearly something fishy is going on here! Find all the photos mentioned shared below.

Murderbot episode 6 on Apple TV+

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.