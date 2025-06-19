Murderbot episode 7 preview: How much danger is the team really in?

After this week's episode of Murderbot, there's only three more left until the end of the season. Will we get all the answers to the questions we've been asking since the start of the sci-fi comedy? We'll have to wait and see. Though it does seem like we're moving more in that direction, starting with this week's new episode. When and how can you tune in?

Murderbot episode 7, "Complementary Species," premieres Friday, June 20, 2025 on Apple TV+. The episode, as always, drops starting at 12 a.m. ET. That does mean those of you on the other sides of the U.S. get to watch when the episode is released at that time, though it's technically still Thursday night. Thank you time zone differences. Am I right? Here's a breakdown of the episode release times to help you keep track of it all:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, June 20

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 19

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 19

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, June 19

Alright, so what can we expect coming up next? Of course we won't know exactly until the new episode arrives, but there are educated guesses we can make based on the synopsis and promotional images. The previous episode, episode 6, ended with Leebeebee betraying the DeltFall team as she'd never been in any danger, with Sec Unit coming in and taking her out. And, it enjoyed the feeling of killing her. Uh oh.

This raises many questions and continues the mystery of what in the world is going on? From the start, we saw that Sec Unit had memories it can't remember, seemingly killing a bunch of people. So the fact that it said it liked killing Leebeebee is a bit worrisome. Even though this bot loves its sopa operas. Plus, who is the mystery group forming rogue bots, and what does the company have to do with all of this? Check out the synopsis for Murderbot episode 7 which gives us an idea of what comes next:

"Murderbot deals with fallout and detects a critical threat. In hopes of evading danger, the team heads to a new locale full of surprises."

At the end of the previous episode, the team did say they were going to leave their base because they've probably been exposed now. If Leebeebee and whoever she was working with were able to get them into multiple traps, it means their lives are definitely in danger. Another question now is whether the team still trusts Murderbot. I mean, based on the image below, Ratthi certainly does. See the rest of the photos ahead of the release of the episode!

