Murderbot episode 7 recap: Sec Unit and the team are saved by an unexpected creature

Murderbot is back with a new episode this week, episode 7, "Complementary Species." It's a very fitting title as it's two creatures who, well, complement each other that are the reason Sec Unit and the team are still alive. Here's a recap of what happened in the Apple TV+ series. Spoilers below.

As it has basically all season, episode 7 begins almost right where episode 6 ended in the aftermath of Murderbot killing Leebeebee after she threatened the team. He also revealed that he enjoyed it, which you know the humans don't want to know or hear. We don't get more answers into who she was working for just yet, though something interesting does happen.

Alexander Skarsgård, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Sabrina Wu in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Some of the team is wary of Murderbot

The team gets ready to evacuate and leave because whoever Leebeebee was working with is going to know their location. Some of them are rightfully still scared of it, which it does not appreciate after saving their lives. The team is also divided on whether to trust Sec Unit or not though at the end of the day, as Mensah points out, they're not going to make it back home alive without the protection of it.

We learned that Gurathin definitely has a thing for Mensah, and his jealousy comes out the more he sees Mensah taking Sec Unit's side. As a side note, we see a flashback to a month earlier and Gurathin reveals to the team that he was brought on as a spy from Corporation Rim to look into Mensah. But after learning how good of a person she is, he switches sides easily and she forgives him for the trickery.

Back to the present, Gurathin is jealous and even asks Mensah if she likes Sec Unit. Ok, dude. Calm down a bit. With the team still divided, they try to treat Sec Unit as one of them but it is not having it. Murderbot doesn't want to hold hands in a circle to talk things out and this was just a really funny scene to me.

David Dastmalchian, Tamara Podemski, Akshay Khanna, Noma Dumezweni, Tattiawna Jones, Sabrina Wu and Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Unexpected creatures mating saves the day

Out of nowhere, a couple of creatures appear at the top of the hopper and we all think that they're in danger. But, nope. The two creatures are actually mating, or making love as Ratthi calls it, right above them, which again brings some hilarity to this sci-fi comedy. They make a few large egg sacs, which fascinates the biologist in Arada.

While they contemplate what to do with them, all of a sudden another rogue Sec Unit appears, fighting Murderbot. The team tries to help, but can't really as the two bots fight. When the rogue one destroys most of the creature's babies still developing, it pops back up out of the ground and kills the bot. Then it takes the remaining sac and disappears back and away. That definitely saved all of their lives!

Murderbot episode 7 ends with Gurathin collapsing and the team deciding to go back to get him on a med bay. While Sec Unit warns them all of their lives are in danger if they go back, this team leaves no one behind and they'll do all they can to save each other. The tight-knit group continues to prove over and over their loyalty to each other. Mensah then tells Sec Unit it can come with them or not, and the episode ends there.

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.

