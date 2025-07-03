Murderbot episode 9 release date, time, and more penultimate episode details (Preview)

Is Murderbot really going to betray its clients? The previous episode, episode 8, ended with the cliffhanger that Sec Unit realizes it can come up with its own storyline, then proceeds to go back to the team and tell them it has a plan since they're adamant on facing rogue company, GrayCris. I can't wait to see what happens next, and the promotional images certainly have us nervous as well.

Murderbot episode 9, "All Systems Red," premieres Friday, July 4, 2025 on Apple TV+. You can start watching the episode at 12 a.m. ET, which means a Tuesday night release if you're in the west coast, midwest, or on mountain time. Here's a breakdown of all the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, July 4

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 3

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 3

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, July 3

There's three main questions heading into the penultimate episode of the season: What are Sec Unit's true intentions, will the team trust it, and how dangerous is GrayCris? As mentioned above, we do see that Murderbot realizes it can't leave the planet without its clients, so perhaps it will indeed write its own storyline so it's finally free to watch soap operas all day.

As for Preservation Alliance, I think they're going to realize they have no other choice but to trust Sec Unit because they definitely won't stand a chance against GrayCris, who want to talk, alone. Finally, I think GrayCris definitely are dangerous and it's clear they have a big enough team with a good amount of bots they've been able to hack into and control. Will this showdown have dire consequences? Check out what the synopsis tells us below:

"Murderbot calls the shots at a critical rendezvous. Gurathin and Pin-Lee piece together a plan. Mensah makes her own move."

I don't know you guys, these promotional images from Murderbot episode 9 are making me pretty nervous. Is Sec Unit going to make it out alive? This bot is quite endearing in a strange way. I do think its plan is to make GrayCris think it's betrayed its clients so they can get the upperhand. I don't know. We'll find out how it all plays out very soon. I can't believe after this there's only one more episode left. See more images below.

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.

