The rogue bots make contact with Preservation Alliance in Murderbot episode 8 (Recap)

You know if I was Murderbot, I too would be frustrated with the team I'm supposed to be protecting. The Preservation Alliance team have good intentions, but they truly don't have a grasp on danger. That is very much clear.

After the previous episode, episode 7, saw Gurathin collapse, it's obvious he needs a med bay. Though it's dangerous for them to go back to their main site. So what now? We see what happens next in Murderbot episode 8, "Foreign Object," on Apple TV+. Here's a recap of what goes down.

We learn more about the rogue bots

Poor Sec Unit just wants to watch his soap operas, as always. Especially with the big twist that the Sanctuary Moon bot turns on its team and basically kills everyone. Don't worry, this isn't giving Sec Unit any ideas. At least we don't think it i.

The team wants to go back to the med bay for Gurathin, though there's already two rogue bots who make it there. And they've got a message for the team. The sort of lead Sec Unit says it wants to meet them all at a rendezvous spot to talk, after they killed one of their own. That would be Leebeebee who Murderbot, well, murdered to protect its clients. It says things don't have to end in violence.

The team hilariously thinks they did a good job facing the last rogue bot that came their way. And they most certainly did not, which Sec Unit knows. Despite its numerous warnings, the teams has made up their mind because we know how close they are. They won't give up on Gurathin.

So, Sec Unit goes to make sure they've left and it's safe which it is. Pin-Lee also learns that the markings on those rogue bots are linked back to a mining company which is an important fact based on what we learn next. Gurathin is in the med bay and he and Murderbot are hardwired together to turn of the pain centers in him for the operation his team needs to do.

Secrets are revealed in Murderbot episode 8

Sec Unit gets into Gurathin's mind as sort of getting back at him for doing the same to him before. It finds a memory of Gurathin and Mensah, with him asking her "why can't you just love me back?" Sec Unit ends up saying it out loud, and Gurathin and Mensah know exactly what its talking about. Though Gurathin then takes things one step further.

He gets into Sec Unit's memories and sees the day it killed 57 miners. Murderbot isn't sure if this was an implanted memory, it was forced to do it, or, as Gurathin points out, it could be a defective unit. As they constantly like to do with this back and forth, the team is scared of Sec Unit once again when they learn that's what it calls itself.

There's clearly more at play here as Preservation Alliance puts some puzzle pieces together. The other survey team is probably investigating the alien species on the planet they're on, which is illegal. DeltFall figured this out so the rogue bots killed them. So what will they do to Mensah and co. once they get the information they know out of them? That's what they're afraid of at the moment.

Sec Unit can't leave the habitat without its clients, and it thinks of a plan where it realizes that it could write its own storyline - the one where a rogue Sec Unit betrays its own clients. At the end of Murderbot episode 8, it goes back to the team and tells them it has a plan. Is it really going to betray them, or make the rogue bots think it's betraying them!?

