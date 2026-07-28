My Adventures with Superman season 3 episode 7 recap: Unfriendly competition

The Super gang can't catch a break from the interdimensional forces at play in My Adventures with Superman's latest episode.

After the mysterious portals took them in episode 6, Clark and his friends are faced with a challenge unlike any other.

The gang competes against themselves

The portals from last episode dropped the gang onto a strange beach in space. Dressed in swimsuits, it becomes clear that they weren't taken by chance. Mxy, the trickster sprite from season 1, appears beside them and informs the gang that he is getting divorced. When his soon-to-be ex-wife Glitzy arrives, Mxy reveals that eight mortals were chosen to compete in a series of challenges. Clark and his friends are representing Mxy, and in order for the trickster to succeed in the divorce, the gang must win for him.

The Super gang doesn't want to participate in these challenges, but Mxy won't return them to Earth until they win. He's confident that with Superman on his team, he'll win against his ex-wife. Clark informs him that he's no longer Superman — he's lost his powers with no clear way to regain them. Glitzy reveals her team, with alternative versions of Lois, Jimmy, Lex, and Kara that are infinitely cooler than the regular ones. Mxy argues that the playing field should be leveled and orders that no flying is allowed.

The challenges are a series of obstacle courses, with each team racing to capture a key before the other can. Glitzy's team plays dirty, throwing hunks of rock to knock the gang off their feet. The first course breaks apart, but Clark and his friends are able to reach the key. Unfortunately, so did the other team, and it's now a tie.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

The teams split up

Glitzy separates the teams by having all the girls compete in the second round. The course includes climbing to the top of a mountain. Lois and Kara face off against General Lois and Scion Kara, while bringing the boys to their challenge. Lex, Flamebird Jimmy, and Jimmy are pitted against each other. Their task is to put portal pieces together to escape a labyrinth.

Kara and Lois jog up the mountain. Kara asks if her fate is to become like Scion Kara. Lois says she was like that, but not anymore. The mountain begins to sink, and the teams are picking up pace. General Lois grabs Lois and holds her while the rocks crumble, taking them both down while the Karas race ahead. Kara wonders if their teammates are okay. Scion Kara slips through a crack and almost falls through, but Kara saves her. Lois comments on how different she is from General Lois, but her doppelganger disagrees. They have the same life and upbringing, but General Lois lost her Superman, hinting that Lois could become her very easily.

Scion Kara shoves Kara off a cliff, right into the path of a dangerous manticore. Before she or the Loises can be eaten, a portal takes them to safety. Scion Kara won the key, ending the second round. Kara says that she cheated, but Scion Kara says it's what Kara should have done to her. Kara had her chance to win but chose honor over victory.

Meanwhile, the boys search for portal pieces. Jimmy finds a piece but Lex snatches it up. Clark says that the two teams should mix, with him going with Lex and the two Jimmys joining up. Clark asks what happened to Superman in the alternative world, and Lex reveals that without Superman, everything fell apart. Earth never would have stood a chance without Superman protecting them. Flamebird Jimmy seems positive about the alternative world, even with Clark having died. He's a superhero now and takes great pride in his suit. Jimmy wants to know more about the world with Clark, but Mxy is bored of all the talking. He snaps his fingers, and the floor opens with a horde of hell hippos rising from lava. Lex grabs the last portal piece, bringing everyone back to safety.

The next challenge is a maze. Each person must pick a path and follow it before it goes cold. The gang is separated, with Clark and Lois left alone and Kara and Jimmy stuck together. Clark is isolated behind a glass wall, with images of his life flashing around him. He follows the images of him flying as Superman, wondering if being a hero is still his path. Ice begins to grow on him as he wonders who he's meant to be.

Lois walks past various Lois-es, flippantly rejecting different versions of herself. She doesn't see a "one true path" but then stumbles on a series of images of Clark dead in her arms. She panics, refusing to believe that it could be real, but all around her, Clark dies in every universe. Ice begins to swarm her too.

Jimmy and Kara walk together, but Kara stops before a version of herself as Scion Kara. She wonders if this is her only path, if everything will lead her towards this future. Ice grows on her, but Jimmy doesn't think this is the end. He admits that he hasn't been a good friend and wants to be better. He needs to change, shattering the ice around Kara. She realizes that they are all creatures of change and can become anything. The game is a trick and that there is no one true path to follow. The ice breaks around Lois and Clark, revealing the key. Mxy steals it from Kara's grasp, but Glitzy stops his celebration. They're both tied, and now it's the final round.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

The teams fight for freedom

The two teams are separated into four groups and trapped in giant hamster balls. The first ball that makes it through the obstacle course wins. Before the round can commence, the teams argue about the logistics behind the challenges. Things aren't adding up, and it doesn't seem to matter who collects the keys as long as the keys are being collected. There's a strange statue of an injured man that the keys are placed into, but Mxy brushes their questions off. Kara demands no more games, breaking all four hamster balls.

Mxy relents and explains that the statue is the cosmic anvil. It's a device that can reshape the universe but needs mortals to unlock it. Mxy says that whoever wins can reshape the universe how they like. Lois could choose whatever future she wanted. Clark could get his powers back. General Lois could bring Clark back to life. Each team has a reason to win, making the stakes even higher than before.

Clark warns against trusting Mxy, especially after Mxy reveals that he and Glitzy aren't getting divorced. They're on a date, with the mortals playing the games for their own entertainment. Clark knows that Mxy will use the anvil in harmful ways and says that they shouldn't participate in the challenge, even with the reward they can get. Lex scoffs at why they should listen to a reporter, and Clark takes off his glasses to reveal his identity. Lex doesn't get it until Lois reshapes Clark's hair to look like Superman's. Lex is shocked and even more outraged that he was the only one to not know. He says he didn't listen to Superman once and won't make that mistake again.

The two teams will not play the final round. Mxy is enraged, threatening to destroy them if the mortals don't play the game. Clark says they choose death right as the game's timer ends. The anvil remains unopened, Mxy is the loser, and the mortals are safe from harm. Mxy throws a tantrum but transports the mortals back to their universe.

Back on earth, Lois and Clark bump into each other while on runs. Clark says he's trying to learn to like being Clark Kent, even without his powers. Lois admits that she's tired of fighting these terrible futures. She feels that they're destined for bad outcomes, but Clark doesn't want to believe that. He just thinks their futures are different than what they expected, but their conversation is interrupted. A flash of lightning reveals two flying figures before them, Jon Kent and a young woman.

With the emergence of Jon and the young woman, the plot for the future's safety is bound to take precendent in the next episode. It's possible that the young woman is another child of Clark and Lois, but so far, her identity is unclear. Clark's death is brought up frequently, and in the next three episodes, the future could find itself without Clark.