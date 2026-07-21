My Adventures with Superman season 3 episode 6 recap: New identities

The fate of Metropolis is under new peril, and without Superman's powers, the future is once more under threat in My Adventures with Superman season 3.

After the brutal fight for the city in episode 5, Metropolis was supposedly safe. But when Jon Kent returned to the future, he found a new villian had emerged, one who was keen on learning more about time travel. Whatever new dangers come, Superman will need more help now that he is powerless.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

The gang goes to a gala

The episode opens a month after the fight for Metropolis. Clark, Lois, and Jimmy are at a humanitarian award show, with the gang nominated. Steve Lombard pulls up in a van, here to take them to the show. Steve asks Clark if Superman will show up to the event, as the hero was also nominated. As Clark awkwardly skirts around the question, Jimmy asks Lois who Kara might bring to the show. Kara is the city's most eligible bachelorette, with many people eager to get to know her more. Jimmy reveals that he brought a date to the gala, which Lois doesn't think will go well.

At the gala, the gang are bombarded by the young Daily Planet interns, with Perry eager to offload the children to someone else. All eyes suddenly turn towards Kara, who flies down to the event. Lois calls her over, but a limo pulls up before she has reached them. A beautiful woman steps out, revealing herself to be Princess Marina of Markovia. She's Jimmy's date, which enrages Kara.

Lois wants to talk with Clark, who has been having a hard time reckoning with his lack of identity, but they're never alone for long. When Clark runs off to take care of the kids, Vicky Vale corners Lois. She taunts Lois for turning down a job with Vicky to stay with Clark, who the older woman deems as "deadweight." They're nominated for the same award, but Vicky wants to up the stakes. She proposes a competition for who can leave the event with a bigger scoop. Lois accepts the challenge, eager to crush her former idol.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

The gala is under attack

Kara sits beside Jimmy and Marina, irritated that Jimmy would bring a date to the show celebrating Supergirl. Marina marvels as Supergirl's guardianship of the city, but Kara gives all the credit to Superman. Jimmy interrupts, saying that Kara saved Metropolis as well, saying that everyone in the city cares about her. Marina cuts in before Jimmy can say more, and the gala begins. But the gala is not safe, with armed intruders sneaking in through the backrooms.

The mysterious Kryptonian clone from episode 1 flies to watch Kara receive her reward. Kara says in her speech that she is accepting it on behalf of her and Superman, saying Earth is full of people she loves. When she looks out to the crowd, she doesn't see Clark, who had to run off to find the kids. When she looks at Jimmy, Princess Marina is holding onto Jimmy. Vicky arrives to interview the princess, with Lois leaving to find Clark.

The kids run around the back, finding the strange equipment brought in by the intruders. They find employees tied up, running into one of the armed guards. Clark searches for them, lamenting his lack of powers. Suddenly, the air is full of snow and fire as Clark seems to be having a vision. He snaps out of it to go find the kids, who are held at gunpoint. Clark rushes in front of them, taking a bullet in the arm. He knocks out the intruder and escorts the kids to safety. Lois is spotted by another criminal, darting into a closet to hide with Clark and the kids. They overhear that the intruders are after the princess, even though she has added security guarding the gala.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

The party gets wild

Marina is called up to speak at the gala, escorted by two armed guards. Jimmy receives a comm from Clark that there are criminals after the princess. But before Jimmy can do anything, Marina reveals her true identity to the crowd as the villainous Dr. Poison. She throws out a chemical concoction that turns the guests into animals, causing mayhem. Supergirl, unaffected by the gas, flies after Dr. Poison, but the villain has prepared for this. Her henchmen are preparing to administer the gas to the city's water supply if Supergirl doesn't leave to stop them. Jimmy tells Kara to take care of the henchmen, and he'll deal with Doctor Poison.

Clark, Lois, and the kids are trapped in the closet as a guard tries to break down the door. Lois has an idea on how to escape, guiding them through the air vent. The guard is exposed to the gas, turning into a crocodile, but this doesn't stop his pursuit. He climbs into the vents, forcing the gang to turn around and run for their lives. Lois almost falls through a vent door but realizes how she can stop the croc from following them. She slams on the vent, breaking it when the crocodile steps on it. But she falls too, with Clark unable to save her. Lois is lost in the gas, turning into a cat. She leaps back up to the vent, telling them to keep moving.

Jimmy was exposed to the gas and was turned into a tortoise, but he can still help in the fight. He calls out to Dr. Poison, claiming that he felt a connection with her. The villain admits that she only used him for access to this event. Jimmy bites at her mask, pulling it off. Dr. Poison begins to transform into an animal as well. She escapes as a small dog onto the roof, but before she and her guards can flee, the Superman clone stands in their way.

Kara returns, having easily taken care of the henchmen, only to find Dr. Poison and her guards tied up. Someone beat her to the punch, but Kara doesn't realize who. The animals are gathered to transform back into humans, but Dr. Poison speaks to Jimmy one more time. She tells him that he will find someone else to fall for, but he reveals that he's in love with Kara. Unbeknownst to him, Kara is flying above, overhearing their conversation. Kara confronts him, asking why he shared his feelings with someone else instead of her. She wanted to be with him and is upset that he became distant with her. They have an honest heart-to-heart, but still, they are not on the same page with each other.

Lois finds out she and Jimmy won the award for their journalistic efforts. She is overjoyed to have bested Vicky, but when she talks to Clark about how they saved the day, he stops her. He claimed he didn't do anything, that it was her, Jimmy, and Kara who defeated the threat. Clark couldn't do anything to help and feels worthless. Lois tells him he can't compare himself to someone he might not ever be again, but Clark asks who he's supposed to be without his powers. Before they can speak more, strange portals emerge from underneath their feet. Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara vanish from sight, abducted by the portals.

Clark is still without his powers and will have to come to terms with his new identity moving forwards. With these strange portals appearing, it's likely that the plot will return to the threat for the future. Kara and Jimmy are closer to revealing their feelings and becoming a couple, but they still have some work to do before then.