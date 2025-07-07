My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 gets a premiere date and juicy new teaser

One of Netflix's best teen shows is coming back really soon! We're talking about a show that has enough teen angst to rival any classic high school drama. My Life with the Walter Boys is set to return with its second season this summer. Back in June 2025, Netflix announced that the brand-new installment would be released in the summertime. Now, we have an official premiere date and a first look at what the new season has in store.

Are you ready to mark your calendar? If so, make sure to mark down Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, because that's when the entire second season of My Life with the Walter Boys will drop on Netflix. No, you didn't read that wrong at all. Like the first season, season 2 consists of 10 episodes, and they will all make their way to Netflix on Aug. 28. Luckily, we don't have to worry about a split season like we've been seeing with other Netflix series. The streaming giant is giving fans the full binge-worthy experience in one go. Perfect for a late-summer watch party or weekend marathon!

(L to R) Sarah Rafferty as Katherine and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 203 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

You can expect all 10 episodes to be released on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on the release date. If you're in the Central time zone, you're looking at a release time of 2:00 a.m. CT on Aug. 28. Now that you know when exactly My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will come out, let's get into what the new episodes will entail.

Season 1 left off with Jackie kissing Cole, leaving an apology note for Alex, and hopping on a plane with her uncle back to New York City for the summer. In My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Katherine convinces Jackie to return to Silver Falls, but it doesn't take long for Jackie to notice how much things have changed since her absence. Alex has become quite popular at school and doesn't really want to fix things with a determined Jackie. He's also focused on training for an upcoming rodeo event. Jackie is also trying her best to set boundaries with Cole, who is now attempting something new at school.

Is Alex completely over Jackie, though? I doubt it. Just last season, he had confessed to her that he loved her. One summer isn't going to erase those kinds of feelings, no matter how much he tries to act indifferent now. When it comes to Cole and Jackie's complicated relationship, I doubt things will be any less messy. It's obvious that there's something more than friendship between them, so Jackie's efforts at trying to keep things strictly platonic this season is bound to be a challenge.

Along with announcing the official release date, Netflix also dropped a short yet exciting 48-second teaser trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. Check it out right below!

Did the teaser get you even more pumped up for the second season's release? What's even better is that we still have an official trailer to look forward to. It's expected to be released by the end of July. We'll be sure to share it once it drops, so stay tuned to Show Snob!

